Peterborough car crime

These are the 16 Peterborough streets targeted by car thieves this week

Police are warning Peterborough residents that they are continuing to see a trend in thefts from vehicles across the city.

Police have released the list of streets targeted by thieves during the last few days with items such as wallets, a handbag, glasses, clothing and coins stolen from vehicles. Report all crimes via 101 or, if you prefer, report online: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report-Shared/Report-a-crime

Padholme Road

Padholme Road

Padholme Road
Clarence Road

Clarence Road

Clarence Road
Lessingham - Orton Brimbles

Lessingham - Orton Brimbles

Lessingham - Orton Brimbles
Atkinson Street

Atkinson Street

Atkinson Street
