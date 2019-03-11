These are the 16 Peterborough streets targeted by car thieves this week

Police have released the list of streets targeted by thieves during the last few days with items such as wallets, a handbag, glasses, clothing and coins stolen from vehicles. Report all crimes via 101 or, if you prefer, report online: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report-Shared/Report-a-crime

Padholme Road

Clarence Road

Lessingham - Orton Brimbles

Atkinson Street

