These are the 16 Peterborough streets targeted by car thieves this week
Police are warning Peterborough residents that they are continuing to see a trend in thefts from vehicles across the city.
Police have released the list of streets targeted by thieves during the last few days with items such as wallets, a handbag, glasses, clothing and coins stolen from vehicles. Report all crimes via 101 or, if you prefer, report online: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report-Shared/Report-a-crime
1. Peterborough streets targeted by thieves
Padholme Road
2. Peterborough streets targeted by thieves
Clarence Road
3. Peterborough streets targeted by thieves
Lessingham - Orton Brimbles
4. Peterborough streets targeted by thieves
Atkinson Street
