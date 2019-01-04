These are the 13 vehicles stopped and seized by Peterborough police for multiple offences this week
It's been a busy start to 2019 for traffic police in and around Peterborough.
These are the vehicles seized by officers in the past week and the reasons why they were stopped and the drivers reported. Photos courtesey of @roadpolicebch and @pborocops.
1. Drink Driver
Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. The driver has a provisional licence, no licence and has given a roadside breath sample of 140. The legal limit is 35. Driver arrested, vehicle seized..
2. Learner driver stopped
Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Driven by a provisional licence holder without supervision or L plates, no insurance and untaxed since January 2018.'Driver reported, vehicle seized
3. Insurance 'too expensive'
Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Being driven without without insurance because its too expensive. Driver reported, vehicle seized
4. No supervision
Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Driven by a provisional licence holder without supervision or L plates. Driver reported, vehicle seized.
