These are the 13 vehicles stopped and seized by Peterborough police for multiple offences this week

It's been a busy start to 2019 for traffic police in and around Peterborough.

These are the vehicles seized by officers in the past week and the reasons why they were stopped and the drivers reported. Photos courtesey of @roadpolicebch and @pborocops.

1. Drink Driver Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. The driver has a provisional licence, no licence and has given a roadside breath sample of 140. The legal limit is 35. Driver arrested, vehicle seized.. ugc Buy a Photo

2. Learner driver stopped Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Driven by a provisional licence holder without supervision or L plates, no insurance and untaxed since January 2018.'Driver reported, vehicle seized ugc Buy a Photo

3. Insurance 'too expensive' Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Being driven without without insurance because its too expensive. Driver reported, vehicle seized ugc Buy a Photo

4. No supervision Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Driven by a provisional licence holder without supervision or L plates. Driver reported, vehicle seized. ugc Buy a Photo

View more