These are the 10 streets in Peterborough where burglars have struck this week

Peterborough Police have had reports of 10 burglaries in the city this week.

Here are the details provided by Peterborough's Crime Prevention Officer Amanda Large:

Peterborough Police news

1) Crime Number : 35/44528/18

Date & Times: Between 00:00 and 06:00 on Mon 12th Nov

Taverners Road, Peterborough - Unknown offender have entered the property via unlocked kitchen door and stolen phone from table

2) Crime Number: 35/44763/18

Date & Times: 15:50 on Tuesday 13th November

Scotendon, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough - This is a distraction burglary with offender pretending to be from Gas Board. The victim has received a knock at front door stating that he can smell gas. The victim has shut door on the male. A few min later a second male has entered via the rear door saying he can smell gas, once inside the offender has stolen the victim’s purse

3) Crime Number: 35/44793/18

Date & Times: 14:00 hrs on Tue 13th Nov 2018

Welland Close, Peterborough - Male attends location stating that he is working on area behind garden and debris have fallen into the garden. He goes through the house with the victim, when in the garden the male offers to take rubbish away for a nominal fee. The victim has paid the offender from a purse that was hidden. A short time later a second male attends to move the rubbish and leaves. After the male leaves the victim notices purse missing

4) Crime Number: 35/44921/18

Date & Times: between 23:00 Tue 13th and 06:00 Wed 14th Nov 2018

Essendyke, Bretton, Peterborough - Unknown entry to a property as victim states that front door checked before going to bed so may have been via the letter box, as keys left on side in hallway. Victim has woke to find front door open and car stolen

5) Crime Number: 35/44965/18

Date & Times: Between 00:00 on Mon 12th and 17:30 on Tues 13th Nov

Second Drift, Wothorpe - Property under renovation has been entered via boarding at the rear, tools stolen from inside.

6) Crime Number: 35/44920/18

Date & Times: 02:22 on Wed 14th Nov 2018

Grove Street, Peterborough - Male disturbed trying to gain entry through an open first floor window

7) Crime Number: 35/45276/18

Date & Times: at 19:00 on wed 14th Nov 2018

Dunstan court, Peterborough - Whilst victim has been outside an unknown female has walked into his house and locked the door. A small amount of cash has gone missing.

Crime Number: 35/45665/18

Date & Times: Between 23:30 Fri 16th & 07:15 on Sat 17th Nov

Eyrescroft, Bretton Peterborough - Offenders have gained entry via an insecure front door being used by workmen, handbag stolen from front room.

9) Crime Number: 35/45783/18

Date & Times: Reported on Sat 17th Nov

Baron Court, Peterborough - Elderly female reporting that cash has gone missing from a lockable draw in her room

10) Crime Number: 35/46024/18

Date & Times: Between 03:30hrs and 06:00hrs on Sat 17th Nov

Drayton, Bretton, Peterborough - Victim has left front door unlocked and on awaking the next morning has discovered front door open. Handbags and a number of gold rings taken.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes should call police on 101 quoting the relevant crime number or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.