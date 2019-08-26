These are some of the most shocking crimes reported on Peterborough's railways in 2018

These are some of the most shocking crimes to be reported, according to data gathered by the JPImedia Investigations Team from British Transport Police. The data covers crimes reported on the railways so far this year. Crime is often reported at terminus stations on routes, so the crimes listed here could have taken place at the stations themselves, or on the trains or the railway.

1. Committing An Act Outraging Public Decency This sexual offence was reported at Peterborough station on August 1 2018. The issue was settled out of court.

2. Racially Or Religiously Aggravated - Harassment Another case of racially or religiously aggravated harassment was reported at Peterborough railway station on August 11 last year.

3. Committing An Act Outraging Public Decency An act outraging public decency was reported at Peterborough station on June 28 2018. No suspect was ever identified.

4. Racially Or Religiously Aggravated Harassment A case of racially or religiously aggravated harassment was reported at Peterborough station on August 20, 2018. Evidential difficulties prevented a prosecution.

