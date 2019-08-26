These are some of the most shocking crimes reported on Peterborough's railways in 2018
More than 200 crimes were reported on Peterborough's railways in 2018.
These are some of the most shocking crimes to be reported, according to data gathered by the JPImedia Investigations Team from British Transport Police. The data covers crimes reported on the railways so far this year. Crime is often reported at terminus stations on routes, so the crimes listed here could have taken place at the stations themselves, or on the trains or the railway.
1. Committing An Act Outraging Public Decency
This sexual offence was reported at Peterborough station on August 1 2018. The issue was settled out of court.