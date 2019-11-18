These are Peterborough’s worst anti social behaviour hotspots - how does your area compare?

The worst hotspots for reports of anti social behaviour in Peterborough have been revealed.

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of anti social behaviour for September 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Sovereign Place area - 7 There were 7 reports of anti social behaviour in the Sovereign Place area in September 2019 Google other Buy a Photo

2. Lincoln Road area - 6 There were 6 reports of anti social behaviour in the Lincoln Road area in September 2019 Google other Buy a Photo

3. Viersen Platz area - 4 There were 4 reports of anti social behaviour in the Viersen Platz area in September 2019 Google other Buy a Photo

4. Huntly Road - 4 There were 4 reports of anti social behaviour in the Huntly Road area in September 2019 Google other Buy a Photo

View more