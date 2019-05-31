Thefts from cars took places on these Peterborough streets

Thefts from cars have taken place on these Peterborough streets

Thefts from vehicles have taken place on a number of streets in Peterborough recently.

These are the streets that were affected, and the crimes carried out, according to the Cambridgeshire Police. Items such as purses, laptops and glasses have been stolen. All crimes should be reported by ringing 101. Officers also advised that unoccupied vehicles are always locked and no valuables are left inside them.

Vehicle entered by unknown means and a satnav stolen.

1. Coneygree Road

Items stolen from a vehicle whilst it was parked on the road.

2. Belsize Avenue

Unidentified suspects have gained entry to a vehicle parked on Hawksbill Way and have stolen a set of keys and sunglasses.

3. Hawksbill Way

Insecure vehicle entered and a compressor and sunglasses stolen.

4. Riverside Mead

