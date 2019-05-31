Thefts from cars have taken place on these Peterborough streets
Thefts from vehicles have taken place on a number of streets in Peterborough recently.
These are the streets that were affected, and the crimes carried out, according to the Cambridgeshire Police. Items such as purses, laptops and glasses have been stolen. All crimes should be reported by ringing 101. Officers also advised that unoccupied vehicles are always locked and no valuables are left inside them.
1. Coneygree Road
Vehicle entered by unknown means and a satnav stolen.