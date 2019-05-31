Thefts from cars have taken place on these Peterborough streets

Thefts from vehicles have taken place on a number of streets in Peterborough recently.

These are the streets that were affected, and the crimes carried out, according to the Cambridgeshire Police. Items such as purses, laptops and glasses have been stolen. All crimes should be reported by ringing 101. Officers also advised that unoccupied vehicles are always locked and no valuables are left inside them.

1. Coneygree Road Vehicle entered by unknown means and a satnav stolen.

2. Belsize Avenue Items stolen from a vehicle whilst it was parked on the road.

3. Hawksbill Way Unidentified suspects have gained entry to a vehicle parked on Hawksbill Way and have stolen a set of keys and sunglasses.

4. Riverside Mead Insecure vehicle entered and a compressor and sunglasses stolen.

