The latest offenders sentenced in Peterborough

December 9
Kestutis Roras (22) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition (damaged axle)
Guilty plea to drink driving (66ugs in 100ml of breath)
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 1/2/22
Razvan Dinu (42) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver x2
Fined £1,020, victim surcharge £51, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Sam Gill (28) of Norburn, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £122, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Three points on licence
Richard Grice (53) of River Crescent, Nottingham
Found guilty of drink driving (127ugs in 100ml of urine)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Marcus Cooke (24) of Palmerston Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to attempted theft of a pedal cycle
Guilty plea to resisting a police constable
Fined £54, compensation £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £300
December 10
Josef Lakatos (39) of Park Lane, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute Discharge - special reasons - he was misled into believing the car was insured
December 11
Chloe McCarthy (28) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough
Admits breach of supervision requirements
Guilty plea to theft of pharmacy and baby care products (value £100 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of deodorants, hair and skin care products (value £100 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of make up (value unknown from Wilko)
Guilty plea to theft of make up (value unknown from Wilko)
Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £100
Falaq-naz Mir (28) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to assault of an emergency worker (PC Brand)
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £50
Andrew Tolcher (40) of Welland Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class C drugs (subutex)
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £25 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of air conditioners (value £34 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for nine weeks. Drugs to be destroyed. Compensation £50
Florin Parneu (24) of Cannon Street, Wisbech
Guilty plea to breach of a sexual offences notification order - failed to notify a change of address
Community order - 18- hours unpaid work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85
Johannar Muadi (24) of Misteron Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to travelling on a train without a ticket
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £30.50, costs £50, victim surcharge £20
Anne Wornham (34) of Wood View, Bourne
Guilty plea to owning a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements
Fined £46, victim surcharge £30, costs £100
December 12
Evaldas Arnauskas (26) of High Street, Chatteris
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 23 months
Mario-Angelo Cornea (27) of Chatham Street, Reading
Guilty plea to drink driving (52ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £280, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 20/10/20
Tommy Heathcote (33) of Reeves Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Seven points on licence
Furkan Hussain (27) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (50gs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 20/10/20
Michael Parsons (62) of Donyatt, Ilminter, Somerset
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Community order - 150 hours of unpaid work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 month - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 13/9/21
Emma Simpson (39) of Chestnut Crescent, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £265, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Four points on licence
Jamie Walton (27) of Gorse Green, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months
Martynas Zukauskas (23) of Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (crack cocaine)
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Fined £200, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Drugs and knife to be destroyed
Joanne Boxall (38) of Lady Charlotte Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, and the offence was racially motivated
Fined £120, compensation £50, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Vladimirs Burovs (31) of Oxford Street, Boston
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 24/1/21
Lee Cobb (34) of Southwell Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 5/9/20
Mihai Iacob (49) of Brookfurlong, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (113ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 140 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 13/6/21
Lucy Robinson (36) of Canterbury Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault
Conditional discharge for six months, compensation £50, Victim surcharge £20, costs £85
Michael Caulfield (37) of Mays Lane, Wisbech
Guilty plea to being drunk and disorderly
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
December 13
Marcus Kooke (24) of Palmerston Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle (value £350)
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle (value £600)
Conditional discharge for 18 months Compensation £350 (£200 to victim one, £150 to victim two)
Janis Tasman (32) of Fletton Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - 60 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Six points on licence
Abby Gorton (31) of Vawser Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to being drunk in charge of a car (119ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to being drunk in charge of a child in a public place x2
Community order - Mental Health Requirement for 12 sessions. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for two months
Danielle Coppolaro (33) of Wellington Close, Warboys
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £230, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Ben Day (35) of Colvile Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £430, costs £100. Five points on licence
Darius Didziulis (46) of Stonegate, Spalding
Found guilty of speeding (53mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Majid Latif (40) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using a mobile phone while driving
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £50. Six points on licence
Justin Showell (50) of High Road, Wisbech St Mary
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £761, victim surcharge £76, costs £100. Six points on licence
Meanie Stokes (54) of West Avenue, Ramsey
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving with no MOT
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined ££860, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Stuart Gatenby (30) of Rathbone Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £323, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Muhammad Islam (58) of Peterhouse Close, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Zbigniew Lyczer (33) of Thistlemoor Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £416, victim surcharge £41, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Mahmoud Alshereki (22) of Vergette Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £600, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Ion Iordan (34) of Touthill Close, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Grant Ward (39) of Postland Road, Crowland
Guilty plea to speeding (111mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £666, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 days
Kerry Palin (24) of High Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £253, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months