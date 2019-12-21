The latest offenders sentenced in Peterborough

December 9

Kestutis Roras (22) of no fixed abode

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition (damaged axle)

Guilty plea to drink driving (66ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 1/2/22

Razvan Dinu (42) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver x2

Fined £1,020, victim surcharge £51, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Sam Gill (28) of Norburn, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £122, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Three points on licence

Richard Grice (53) of River Crescent, Nottingham

Found guilty of drink driving (127ugs in 100ml of urine)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Marcus Cooke (24) of Palmerston Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to attempted theft of a pedal cycle

Guilty plea to resisting a police constable

Fined £54, compensation £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £300

December 10

Josef Lakatos (39) of Park Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute Discharge - special reasons - he was misled into believing the car was insured

December 11

Chloe McCarthy (28) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough

Admits breach of supervision requirements

Guilty plea to theft of pharmacy and baby care products (value £100 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of deodorants, hair and skin care products (value £100 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of make up (value unknown from Wilko)

Guilty plea to theft of make up (value unknown from Wilko)

Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £100

Falaq-naz Mir (28) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to assault of an emergency worker (PC Brand)

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £50

Andrew Tolcher (40) of Welland Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class C drugs (subutex)

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £25 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of air conditioners (value £34 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for nine weeks. Drugs to be destroyed. Compensation £50

Florin Parneu (24) of Cannon Street, Wisbech

Guilty plea to breach of a sexual offences notification order - failed to notify a change of address

Community order - 18- hours unpaid work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85

Johannar Muadi (24) of Misteron Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to travelling on a train without a ticket

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £30.50, costs £50, victim surcharge £20

Anne Wornham (34) of Wood View, Bourne

Guilty plea to owning a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements

Fined £46, victim surcharge £30, costs £100

December 12

Evaldas Arnauskas (26) of High Street, Chatteris

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 23 months

Mario-Angelo Cornea (27) of Chatham Street, Reading

Guilty plea to drink driving (52ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £280, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 20/10/20

Tommy Heathcote (33) of Reeves Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Seven points on licence

Furkan Hussain (27) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (50gs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 20/10/20

Michael Parsons (62) of Donyatt, Ilminter, Somerset

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order - 150 hours of unpaid work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 month - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 13/9/21

Emma Simpson (39) of Chestnut Crescent, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £265, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Four points on licence

Jamie Walton (27) of Gorse Green, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months

Martynas Zukauskas (23) of Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (crack cocaine)

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Fined £200, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Drugs and knife to be destroyed

Joanne Boxall (38) of Lady Charlotte Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, and the offence was racially motivated

Fined £120, compensation £50, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Vladimirs Burovs (31) of Oxford Street, Boston

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 24/1/21

Lee Cobb (34) of Southwell Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 5/9/20

Mihai Iacob (49) of Brookfurlong, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (113ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 140 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 13/6/21

Lucy Robinson (36) of Canterbury Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault

Conditional discharge for six months, compensation £50, Victim surcharge £20, costs £85

Michael Caulfield (37) of Mays Lane, Wisbech

Guilty plea to being drunk and disorderly

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

December 13

Marcus Kooke (24) of Palmerston Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle (value £350)

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle (value £600)

Conditional discharge for 18 months Compensation £350 (£200 to victim one, £150 to victim two)

Janis Tasman (32) of Fletton Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - 60 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Six points on licence

Abby Gorton (31) of Vawser Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being drunk in charge of a car (119ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to being drunk in charge of a child in a public place x2

Community order - Mental Health Requirement for 12 sessions. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for two months

Danielle Coppolaro (33) of Wellington Close, Warboys

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £230, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Ben Day (35) of Colvile Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £430, costs £100. Five points on licence

Darius Didziulis (46) of Stonegate, Spalding

Found guilty of speeding (53mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Majid Latif (40) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using a mobile phone while driving

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £50. Six points on licence

Justin Showell (50) of High Road, Wisbech St Mary

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £761, victim surcharge £76, costs £100. Six points on licence

Meanie Stokes (54) of West Avenue, Ramsey

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving with no MOT

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined ££860, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Stuart Gatenby (30) of Rathbone Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £323, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Muhammad Islam (58) of Peterhouse Close, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Zbigniew Lyczer (33) of Thistlemoor Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £416, victim surcharge £41, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Mahmoud Alshereki (22) of Vergette Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £600, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Ion Iordan (34) of Touthill Close, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Grant Ward (39) of Postland Road, Crowland

Guilty plea to speeding (111mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £666, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 days

Kerry Palin (24) of High Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £253, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months