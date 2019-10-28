The latest offenders sentenced in Peterborough

Have your say

October 14

Nikas Berzinis (20) of Willey Terrace, Chatteris

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to theft of a garden strimmer

Guilty plea to theft of garden tools

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £200 (£100 for each victim), victim surcharge £90, costs £85

Elroy Dilla (39) of Charnwood Close, Peterborugh

Guilty plea to theft of newspapers (value £8 from City News)

Conditionally discharged for 12 months. Victim surcharge £21, costs £30

Peter Round (46) of Whitwell, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value £448 from Beales)

Fined £50, compensation £224, victim surcharge £30

Peter Solez (45) of Paston Ridings, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and the offence was racially motivated

Guilty plea to theft of perfume (value £96 from Boots)

Fined £120, compensation £50, costs £85, victim surcharge £30

Piotr Marecki (49) of New Drove, Wisbech

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £166, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

David Campbell (37) of Ledham, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of wine (value £30 from Waitrose)

Guilty plea to theft of cheese and meat (value £34.30 from Nisa)

Guilty plea to theft of cheese and a shopping basket (value unknown from Nisa)

Guilty plea to thefgt of meat, cheese, Irn Bru and a shopping basket from Nisa

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Guilty plea to theft of cheese and milkshake (value £100 from Nisa)

Guilty plea to theft of clothes (value £119.96 from TK Maxx)

Guilty plea to theft of clothes (value £200 from Peacocks)

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £45.50 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to assault

Jailed for six months. Compensation £125 to assault victim

Adrian Worgan (49) of South Road, Bourne

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

October 15

Quentin Hyland (37) of Reepham, Peterborough

Found guilty of attempting to interfere with a motor vehicle

Found guilty of interfering with a motor vehicle

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker - a paramedic

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 21 weeks. Compensation £100

Michael Locker (30) of Wenny Estate, Chatteris

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £166, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Marek Kramek (58) of Wilshorpe, Stamford

Guilty of speeding (108mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £519, victim surcharge £51, costs £85. Six points on licence

Mauro Santos (39) of Coltsfoot Drive, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £540, victim surcharge £54, costs £85. No obligatory driving disqualification: Exceptional hardship granted - drivers who work for him will lose employment, daughter who he pays maintenance for will not receive that maintenance

Holly Thompson (24) of Church Street, Market Deeping

Guilty of speeding (36mph in 30mph zone)

Fined £130, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence. No obligatory disqualification - effect on elderly relative who relies on the defendant for shopping, care etc.

Zena Armstrong (50) of Cherryholt Road, Stamford

Guilty of speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30, costs £50. Three points on licence

October 17

Asad Mahmood (32) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Simon Parker (29) of Malus Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £877, victim surcharge £87, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 6/12/21

Simona Sedyte (21) of Illston Place, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle (40ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Ten points on licence

Ashley Venmore (26) of Outfield, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2

Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Jamie Walton (27) of Willow Hall Lane, Thorney

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work

Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Can be reduced by 20 weeks if course is completed by 27/11/20

Charlene Waterman (36) of Sprignall, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of one sausage and mash meal and 31 chocolate bars (value £50.60 from Co-op)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Supervision for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 30 hours. Compensation £50.60

Arshaid Asghar (42) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to obstructing a constable

Fined £160, victim surcharge £32. Six points on licence

Nicola Chatburn (53) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being the owner of a property, knowingly permitted the production of cannabis

Jailed for 22 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85

James Poulton (28) of Cauesway Gardens, March

Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 200ml of breath)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 17/5/20

William Fisher (64) of Coates Road, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to failing to comply with light signals at King’s Dyke Level Crossing

Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Michelle Saunders (52) of Danish Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £200, compensation £50

Jacob O’Dell (23) of Howard Road, Cambridge

Guilty plea to theft of goods (value unknown from Tesco)

Guilty plea to making off without payment of fuel (value £41.45 from Tesco)

Jailed for 14 days. Compensation £41.45

Darren Wheeler (33) of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of five bottles of oil (value £135.75 from Shell Garage)

Conditionally discharged for 12 months. Compensation £135.75