The latest offenders sentenced in Peterborough

October 14
Nikas Berzinis (20) of Willey Terrace, Chatteris
Guilty plea to theft of a garden strimmer
Guilty plea to theft of garden tools
Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £200 (£100 for each victim), victim surcharge £90, costs £85
Elroy Dilla (39) of Charnwood Close, Peterborugh
Guilty plea to theft of newspapers (value £8 from City News)
Conditionally discharged for 12 months. Victim surcharge £21, costs £30
Peter Round (46) of Whitwell, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value £448 from Beales)
Fined £50, compensation £224, victim surcharge £30
Peter Solez (45) of Paston Ridings, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and the offence was racially motivated
Guilty plea to theft of perfume (value £96 from Boots)
Fined £120, compensation £50, costs £85, victim surcharge £30
Piotr Marecki (49) of New Drove, Wisbech
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £166, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
David Campbell (37) of Ledham, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of wine (value £30 from Waitrose)
Guilty plea to theft of cheese and meat (value £34.30 from Nisa)
Guilty plea to theft of cheese and a shopping basket (value unknown from Nisa)
Guilty plea to thefgt of meat, cheese, Irn Bru and a shopping basket from Nisa
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Guilty plea to theft of cheese and milkshake (value £100 from Nisa)
Guilty plea to theft of clothes (value £119.96 from TK Maxx)
Guilty plea to theft of clothes (value £200 from Peacocks)
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £45.50 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to assault
Jailed for six months. Compensation £125 to assault victim
Adrian Worgan (49) of South Road, Bourne
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence
October 15
Quentin Hyland (37) of Reepham, Peterborough
Found guilty of attempting to interfere with a motor vehicle
Found guilty of interfering with a motor vehicle
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker - a paramedic
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 21 weeks. Compensation £100
Michael Locker (30) of Wenny Estate, Chatteris
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £166, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Marek Kramek (58) of Wilshorpe, Stamford
Guilty of speeding (108mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £519, victim surcharge £51, costs £85. Six points on licence
Mauro Santos (39) of Coltsfoot Drive, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £540, victim surcharge £54, costs £85. No obligatory driving disqualification: Exceptional hardship granted - drivers who work for him will lose employment, daughter who he pays maintenance for will not receive that maintenance
Holly Thompson (24) of Church Street, Market Deeping
Guilty of speeding (36mph in 30mph zone)
Fined £130, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence. No obligatory disqualification - effect on elderly relative who relies on the defendant for shopping, care etc.
Zena Armstrong (50) of Cherryholt Road, Stamford
Guilty of speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30, costs £50. Three points on licence
October 17
Asad Mahmood (32) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Simon Parker (29) of Malus Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £877, victim surcharge £87, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 6/12/21
Simona Sedyte (21) of Illston Place, Peterborough
Guilty plea to being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle (40ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Ten points on licence
Ashley Venmore (26) of Outfield, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2
Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Jamie Walton (27) of Willow Hall Lane, Thorney
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work
Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Can be reduced by 20 weeks if course is completed by 27/11/20
Charlene Waterman (36) of Sprignall, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of one sausage and mash meal and 31 chocolate bars (value £50.60 from Co-op)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Supervision for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 30 hours. Compensation £50.60
Arshaid Asghar (42) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to obstructing a constable
Fined £160, victim surcharge £32. Six points on licence
Nicola Chatburn (53) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough
Guilty plea to being the owner of a property, knowingly permitted the production of cannabis
Jailed for 22 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85
James Poulton (28) of Cauesway Gardens, March
Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 200ml of breath)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 17/5/20
William Fisher (64) of Coates Road, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to failing to comply with light signals at King’s Dyke Level Crossing
Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Michelle Saunders (52) of Danish Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £200, compensation £50
Jacob O’Dell (23) of Howard Road, Cambridge
Guilty plea to theft of goods (value unknown from Tesco)
Guilty plea to making off without payment of fuel (value £41.45 from Tesco)
Jailed for 14 days. Compensation £41.45
Darren Wheeler (33) of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of five bottles of oil (value £135.75 from Shell Garage)
Conditionally discharged for 12 months. Compensation £135.75