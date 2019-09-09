The latest offenders sentenced in Peterborough

August 22
Mindaugas Cinovas (24) of Keyham Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to drug driving (Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months
Vasilijs Scedrovs (58) of Celta Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (112ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to failing to co-operate with a road side breath test
Community order - six month alcohol treatment requirement. Fined £300, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by 28 weeks if course completed by 9/4/21
Jan Siudak (38) of Orion Drive, Bristol
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (amphetamine)
Fined £267, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Tigana Soares Lopes (36) of Cobbet Place, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (48ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 23/3/20
Craig Witherow (21) of Baranailt Road, Limavady, Northern Ireland
Found guilty of drink driving (48ugs in 100ml of breath)
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £625. Disqualified from driving for 14 months
Rytis Lesutis (19) of Watergall, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 16/5/20
Henrique Teixeira (49) of South Parade, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (63ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 25/7/20
Manjinder Kaur (33) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £100
Amy Kemp (23) of Dagless Way, March
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Nichols)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85
Osvaldas Kristonaitis (22) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in the course, or in connection with, theft
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85, compensation £100
David Telford (44) of High Causeway, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to drink driving (43ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 21/5/20
August 23
Elias Kotlar (28) of Deene Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence - no totting disqualification - mitigating circumstances: Needs to drive for disabled parents, to take children to school, and to take wife for medical appointments
August 27
Jordan Adams (19) of Cotterell Way, Wisbech
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Detention for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Rehabilitation activity requirement of 25 days. Compensation of £150, costs £150, victim surcharge £115
Kayleigh Matheson (27) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £540, compensation £150, victim surcharge £54, costs £300
James Zimmerman (46) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words of behaviour, or disorderly behaviour
Guilty plea to begging at Peterborough Railway Station
Fined £54, victim surcharge £30, costs £300
August 29
Marcus Cooke (24) of Sandpiper Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a car (value £2,709.14)
Fined £80, compensation £2,709.14, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Nicky Hudson (37) of Swallow Close, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £700, victim surcharge £70, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 29/03/20
Billy Hull (24) of High Road, Rayleigh
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Oliver Jones (36) of Malting Yard, Ramsey
Guilty plea to drink driving (184ugs in 100ml of breath)
Jailed - 17 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Alcohol treatment requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for five years
Vaidotas Juodokas (31) of Beaumont Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence towards another
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Compensation £150, victim surcharge £115, costs £50
Samantha Love (23) of Days Lane, Donington
Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 1/8/20
Vitor Monteiro (33) of Cornmill Close, Farcet
Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £415, victim surcharge £41, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 29/3/20
Sarunas Silkas (27) of Saxby Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence towards another
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Compensation £150, victim surcharge £115, costs £50
Richard Davies (40) of Smeeth Road, Marshland St James
Guilty plea to being in charge of a dog, a Great Dane named Rupert, which was dangerously out of control
Fined £300, compensation £1,900, victim surcharge £85. Order made that unless the dog is kept under proper control by being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person, must be walked on a chain lead, and not to be walked by anyone under 18-years-old or someone who does not have the ability to keep it under control, it will be destroyed.
Luke Edwards (30) of Buckminster Place, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle. Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £122
David Millard (51) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Guilty plea to failing to stop for an officer
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years. Knife and drugs to be destroyed
Owen Odonoghue (19) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Florin Parneau (24) of Norwich Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85.