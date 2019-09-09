The latest offenders sentenced in Peterborough

Have your say

August 22

Mindaugas Cinovas (24) of Keyham Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to drug driving (Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months

Vasilijs Scedrovs (58) of Celta Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (112ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to failing to co-operate with a road side breath test

Community order - six month alcohol treatment requirement. Fined £300, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by 28 weeks if course completed by 9/4/21

Jan Siudak (38) of Orion Drive, Bristol

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (amphetamine)

Fined £267, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Tigana Soares Lopes (36) of Cobbet Place, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (48ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 23/3/20

Craig Witherow (21) of Baranailt Road, Limavady, Northern Ireland

Found guilty of drink driving (48ugs in 100ml of breath)

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £625. Disqualified from driving for 14 months

Rytis Lesutis (19) of Watergall, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 16/5/20

Henrique Teixeira (49) of South Parade, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (63ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 25/7/20

Manjinder Kaur (33) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £100

Amy Kemp (23) of Dagless Way, March

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Nichols)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85

Osvaldas Kristonaitis (22) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in the course, or in connection with, theft

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85, compensation £100

David Telford (44) of High Causeway, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to drink driving (43ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 21/5/20

August 23

Elias Kotlar (28) of Deene Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence - no totting disqualification - mitigating circumstances: Needs to drive for disabled parents, to take children to school, and to take wife for medical appointments

August 27

Jordan Adams (19) of Cotterell Way, Wisbech

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Detention for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Rehabilitation activity requirement of 25 days. Compensation of £150, costs £150, victim surcharge £115

Kayleigh Matheson (27) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £540, compensation £150, victim surcharge £54, costs £300

James Zimmerman (46) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words of behaviour, or disorderly behaviour

Guilty plea to begging at Peterborough Railway Station

Fined £54, victim surcharge £30, costs £300

August 29

Marcus Cooke (24) of Sandpiper Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a car (value £2,709.14)

Fined £80, compensation £2,709.14, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Nicky Hudson (37) of Swallow Close, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £700, victim surcharge £70, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 29/03/20

Billy Hull (24) of High Road, Rayleigh

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Oliver Jones (36) of Malting Yard, Ramsey

Guilty plea to drink driving (184ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed - 17 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Alcohol treatment requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for five years

Vaidotas Juodokas (31) of Beaumont Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence towards another

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Compensation £150, victim surcharge £115, costs £50

Samantha Love (23) of Days Lane, Donington

Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 1/8/20

Vitor Monteiro (33) of Cornmill Close, Farcet

Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £415, victim surcharge £41, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 29/3/20

Sarunas Silkas (27) of Saxby Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence towards another

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Compensation £150, victim surcharge £115, costs £50

Richard Davies (40) of Smeeth Road, Marshland St James

Guilty plea to being in charge of a dog, a Great Dane named Rupert, which was dangerously out of control

Fined £300, compensation £1,900, victim surcharge £85. Order made that unless the dog is kept under proper control by being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person, must be walked on a chain lead, and not to be walked by anyone under 18-years-old or someone who does not have the ability to keep it under control, it will be destroyed.

Luke Edwards (30) of Buckminster Place, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle. Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £122

David Millard (51) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Guilty plea to failing to stop for an officer

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years. Knife and drugs to be destroyed

Owen Odonoghue (19) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Florin Parneau (24) of Norwich Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85.