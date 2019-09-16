The latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

Have your say

The latest list of offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

August 30

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Patrick Ford (23) of Dartford Road, March

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for eight months

Logan McChesney (29) of High Street, Huntingdon

Guilty of driving without insurance; Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Dawn Bellamy (61) of Belsay Drive, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (46mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Four points on licence

Julie Knowles (40) of High Street, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone). Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £1,950 (£390 for each offence). Fifteen points on licence (three points for each offence). Victim surcharge £39, costs £100. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship - loss of specialist employment, consequent effect on home and immigration status. Also, unusual call-out possibilities.

Samuel Powell (33) of Willow Hall Lane, Thorney

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £295, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Sarah West (28) of Poppy Close, Spalding

Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Four points on licence

Lina Macarie (27) of Green Lane, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone); Guilty of speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £200 (£100 for each offence), victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence (three for each offence)

Stewart Barrand (18) of Desborough Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance. Fined £64, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

Neil Owen (42) of Sebrights Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone).Fined £165, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Parveen Akhtar (60) of Bishops Road, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Jonathan Beresford (44) of Thorney Road, Eye

Guilty of speeding (77mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £166, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Kumail Dhanji (31) of Mace Road, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (91mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Bartosz Domin (26) of Hampton Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (94mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £380, victim surcharge £38, costs £90. Six points on licence

Joanne Feary (39) of Ramsey Way, Peterborough

Guilty of not wearing a seat belt

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90

William Hunt (59) of High Street, Ramsey

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Vytatas Karecka (26) of Halmer Gate, Spalding

Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Giedrius Lapkauskas (35) of Brynmore, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence; Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £360, victim surcharge £36, costs £90. Six points on licence

Claire Martin (31) of Manor Road, Stilton

Guilty of speeding (72mph ina 60mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Rebecca McAuliffe (23) of Church Street, Stilton

Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £50, three points on licence

Andrew Meadows (43) of Beaumaris Road, Sawtry

Guilty of speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Andrew Melville (55) of The Avenue, Ramsey

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Michael Peck (31) of Otterbrook, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Robert Searle (37) of Rowell Way, Sawtry

Guilty of speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £183, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Brian Shorter (82) of Georgian Court, Spalding

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Sam Smith (34) of Chapel Street, Warmington

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Celio Soares E Silva (46) of Thornleigh Drive, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance. Fined £600, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Ionut Trandafir (22) of Norman Road, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Carl Watson (40) of Chadburn, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence; Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £90. Six points on licence

Milan Bandy (44) of Muskham, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no MOT

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90

Patric Bohac (30) of Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Stephen Butler (49) of Hawksbill Way, Peterborough

Guilty to driving with no insurance

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £90. Six points on licence

Mario Lakatos (26) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving whilst not wearing a seat belt. Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90

James Longworth (86) of Redgate Court, Peterb orough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Terrianne Madden (31) of Orton Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Marian Matei (27) of Brookfurlong, Peterborough

Guilty of driving without a seat belt. Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90

Cristian Morari (20) of Ellindon, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence. Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

September 2

Alan Desmond (47) of Chapel Lane, Chatteris

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Fiend £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for six months

Swaley Smith (20) of Sandbank Travellers Site, Wisbech

Found guilty of driving with no insurance; Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence; Found guilty of drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol); Community order - curfew between 6pm and 6am for nine months. Victim surcharge £85, costs £500. Disqualified from driving for three years

September 3

Marian Szasz (27) of Swain Court, Peterborough

Found guilty of drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol)

Fined £525, victim surcharge £52, costs £620, disqualified from driving for 12 months

Richard Kolleng (49) of Church Walk, Farcet

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Fined £60, victim surcharge £30. Disqualified from driving for six months