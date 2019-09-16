The latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

The latest list of offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
August 30
Patrick Ford (23) of Dartford Road, March
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for eight months
Logan McChesney (29) of High Street, Huntingdon
Guilty of driving without insurance; Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Dawn Bellamy (61) of Belsay Drive, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (46mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Four points on licence
Julie Knowles (40) of High Street, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone). Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £1,950 (£390 for each offence). Fifteen points on licence (three points for each offence). Victim surcharge £39, costs £100. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship - loss of specialist employment, consequent effect on home and immigration status. Also, unusual call-out possibilities.
Samuel Powell (33) of Willow Hall Lane, Thorney
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £295, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Sarah West (28) of Poppy Close, Spalding
Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Four points on licence
Lina Macarie (27) of Green Lane, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone); Guilty of speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £200 (£100 for each offence), victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence (three for each offence)
Stewart Barrand (18) of Desborough Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance. Fined £64, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
Neil Owen (42) of Sebrights Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone).Fined £165, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Parveen Akhtar (60) of Bishops Road, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Jonathan Beresford (44) of Thorney Road, Eye
Guilty of speeding (77mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £166, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Kumail Dhanji (31) of Mace Road, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (91mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Bartosz Domin (26) of Hampton Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (94mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £380, victim surcharge £38, costs £90. Six points on licence
Joanne Feary (39) of Ramsey Way, Peterborough
Guilty of not wearing a seat belt
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90
William Hunt (59) of High Street, Ramsey
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Vytatas Karecka (26) of Halmer Gate, Spalding
Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Giedrius Lapkauskas (35) of Brynmore, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence; Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £360, victim surcharge £36, costs £90. Six points on licence
Claire Martin (31) of Manor Road, Stilton
Guilty of speeding (72mph ina 60mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Rebecca McAuliffe (23) of Church Street, Stilton
Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £50, three points on licence
Andrew Meadows (43) of Beaumaris Road, Sawtry
Guilty of speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Andrew Melville (55) of The Avenue, Ramsey
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Michael Peck (31) of Otterbrook, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Robert Searle (37) of Rowell Way, Sawtry
Guilty of speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £183, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Brian Shorter (82) of Georgian Court, Spalding
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Sam Smith (34) of Chapel Street, Warmington
Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Celio Soares E Silva (46) of Thornleigh Drive, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance. Fined £600, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Ionut Trandafir (22) of Norman Road, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Carl Watson (40) of Chadburn, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence; Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £90. Six points on licence
Milan Bandy (44) of Muskham, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no MOT
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90
Patric Bohac (30) of Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Stephen Butler (49) of Hawksbill Way, Peterborough
Guilty to driving with no insurance
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £90. Six points on licence
Mario Lakatos (26) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving whilst not wearing a seat belt. Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90
James Longworth (86) of Redgate Court, Peterb orough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Terrianne Madden (31) of Orton Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence
Marian Matei (27) of Brookfurlong, Peterborough
Guilty of driving without a seat belt. Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90
Cristian Morari (20) of Ellindon, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence. Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
September 2
Alan Desmond (47) of Chapel Lane, Chatteris
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Fiend £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for six months
Swaley Smith (20) of Sandbank Travellers Site, Wisbech
Found guilty of driving with no insurance; Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence; Found guilty of drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol); Community order - curfew between 6pm and 6am for nine months. Victim surcharge £85, costs £500. Disqualified from driving for three years
September 3
Marian Szasz (27) of Swain Court, Peterborough
Found guilty of drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol)
Fined £525, victim surcharge £52, costs £620, disqualified from driving for 12 months
Richard Kolleng (49) of Church Walk, Farcet
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Fined £60, victim surcharge £30. Disqualified from driving for six months