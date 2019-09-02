The latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

These are the latest list of offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
August 15
Lee Chambers (34) of Drayton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to theft of Kalms Day Tablets (value £8.25 from Boots)
Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £100 (to assault victim)
Stanislaw Dabrowski (47) of Darwin Close, London
Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months
Sarah Howell (36) of Gosburton Road, Spalding
Guilty plea to drink driving (96ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - Rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 25 months - can be reduced by 25 weeks if course completed by 23/1/21
Alexander Misinsky (18) of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage - window (value unknown belonging to Furniture on a Budget)
Community Order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Compensation £100.
Norberto Monteiro (34) of Stagdsden, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (52ugs in 100mls of breath)
Fined £312, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 8/5/20#
Brian Nevin (24) of Hatfield Crescent, Hemel Hempstead
Guilty plea to theft of two Revitive Circulation Boosters (value £599.98 from Boots)
Jailed four months, suspended for 12 months/ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85
Oskaras Tonkunas (21) of Ashville Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £169, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Ibraaheem Tanveer (20) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85.
Daniel Cowlbeck (30) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of two handbags (value £70 from TK Maxx)
Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £70
Joshua Hill (30 ) of Beluga Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of drill and screws (value £106 from B&Q)
Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85
Keeley Mitchell (30) of St James Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog (Armani, a pitbull terrier)
Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog (Chanel, a pitbull terrier)
Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog (Gucci, a pitbull terrier)
Fined £100, compensation £1,000. Order made that unless an exemption is obtained within two months, all three dogs shall be destroyed
Csaba Fodor (27) of Goldings Crescent, Hatfield
Guilty plea to drink driving (85ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £450, victim surcharge £45, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 14/9/20
Jay Johnston (20) of Boswell Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to aggravated vehicle taking
Community order - unpaid work of 150 hours. Curfew between 8pm and 6am for three months. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Tyler Lane (19) of Canberra Court, Ramsey
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85. Drugs to be detroyed
Grant McShane (26) of HMP Norwich
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation x2
Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in fraud
Jailed for 36 weeks
August 16
Aurdius Grigonis (39) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of a motor vehicle
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accrdance with a licence
Guilty plea to breaching a deportation order
Jailed for 20 weeks
Jade Mason (33) of Bodesway, Peterborough
Found guilty of assault by beating
Guilty plea to theft of handbag and shoes (value unknown belonging to Wood Green Animal Charity)
Admits breach of supervision requirement
Jailed for 25 weeks. Restraining order for two years. Victim surcharge £115
Peter Frost (58) of Elm Road, Folksworth
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Samantha Satt (33) of Jim Hocking Court, March
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Fined £100, costs £100
Daniel Stimson (40) of Jim Hocking Court, March
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive of insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to obstructing a police constable
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £100, costs £100
Charlene Archibald (37) of no fixed abode
Found guilty of assault by beating x2
Jailed for 14 days. Compensation of £50 to each victim
August 19
Jordan Fox (24) of Deerfield Road, March
Found guilty of driving while disqualified
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Eduards Nikitins (32) of Dozens Bank, West Pinchbeck
Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 20/3/20
Stephen Rodgers (58) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to breach of restraining order x2
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Fined £50, Victim surcharge £115
Jesse Gray (19) of Kinderley Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Jailed for five months
Francis Yardy, of March Road, Wimblington
Guilty plea to failing to take reasonable care for health and safety of yourself and of other persons
Fined £2,000, victim surcharge £120, costs £560.40
Jazab Atlaf (26) of Cobden Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - 50 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £250
August 20
Aleksandr Abramenko (34) of South Brink, Wisbech
Guilty plea to theft of 10 packets of salmon fillets (value unknown from Morrisons)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Matthew Elsom (32) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of bicycle (value £350)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 49 days. Compensation £350