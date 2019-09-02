The latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

These are the latest list of offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

August 15

Lee Chambers (34) of Drayton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to theft of Kalms Day Tablets (value £8.25 from Boots)

Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £100 (to assault victim)

Stanislaw Dabrowski (47) of Darwin Close, London

Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months

Sarah Howell (36) of Gosburton Road, Spalding

Guilty plea to drink driving (96ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - Rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 25 months - can be reduced by 25 weeks if course completed by 23/1/21

Alexander Misinsky (18) of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage - window (value unknown belonging to Furniture on a Budget)

Community Order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Compensation £100.

Norberto Monteiro (34) of Stagdsden, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (52ugs in 100mls of breath)

Fined £312, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 8/5/20#

Brian Nevin (24) of Hatfield Crescent, Hemel Hempstead

Guilty plea to theft of two Revitive Circulation Boosters (value £599.98 from Boots)

Jailed four months, suspended for 12 months/ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85

Oskaras Tonkunas (21) of Ashville Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £169, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Ibraaheem Tanveer (20) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85.

Daniel Cowlbeck (30) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of two handbags (value £70 from TK Maxx)

Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £70

Joshua Hill (30 ) of Beluga Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of drill and screws (value £106 from B&Q)

Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85

Keeley Mitchell (30) of St James Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog (Armani, a pitbull terrier)

Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog (Chanel, a pitbull terrier)

Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog (Gucci, a pitbull terrier)

Fined £100, compensation £1,000. Order made that unless an exemption is obtained within two months, all three dogs shall be destroyed

Csaba Fodor (27) of Goldings Crescent, Hatfield

Guilty plea to drink driving (85ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £450, victim surcharge £45, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 14/9/20

Jay Johnston (20) of Boswell Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to aggravated vehicle taking

Community order - unpaid work of 150 hours. Curfew between 8pm and 6am for three months. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Tyler Lane (19) of Canberra Court, Ramsey

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85. Drugs to be detroyed

Grant McShane (26) of HMP Norwich

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation x2

Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in fraud

Jailed for 36 weeks

August 16

Aurdius Grigonis (39) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of a motor vehicle

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accrdance with a licence

Guilty plea to breaching a deportation order

Jailed for 20 weeks

Jade Mason (33) of Bodesway, Peterborough

Found guilty of assault by beating

Guilty plea to theft of handbag and shoes (value unknown belonging to Wood Green Animal Charity)

Admits breach of supervision requirement

Jailed for 25 weeks. Restraining order for two years. Victim surcharge £115

Peter Frost (58) of Elm Road, Folksworth

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Samantha Satt (33) of Jim Hocking Court, March

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Fined £100, costs £100

Daniel Stimson (40) of Jim Hocking Court, March

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive of insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to obstructing a police constable

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £100, costs £100

Charlene Archibald (37) of no fixed abode

Found guilty of assault by beating x2

Jailed for 14 days. Compensation of £50 to each victim

August 19

Jordan Fox (24) of Deerfield Road, March

Found guilty of driving while disqualified

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Eduards Nikitins (32) of Dozens Bank, West Pinchbeck

Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 20/3/20

Stephen Rodgers (58) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to breach of restraining order x2

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Fined £50, Victim surcharge £115

Jesse Gray (19) of Kinderley Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Jailed for five months

Francis Yardy, of March Road, Wimblington

Guilty plea to failing to take reasonable care for health and safety of yourself and of other persons

Fined £2,000, victim surcharge £120, costs £560.40

Jazab Atlaf (26) of Cobden Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - 50 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £250

August 20

Aleksandr Abramenko (34) of South Brink, Wisbech

Guilty plea to theft of 10 packets of salmon fillets (value unknown from Morrisons)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Matthew Elsom (32) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of bicycle (value £350)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 49 days. Compensation £350