The latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

July 26
Steven Edwards (46) of Wootton Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Guilty plea to interfering with a motor vehicle
Guilty plea to possession of a knife
Jailed for 26 weeks. Victim surcharge £122
Sian Williams (39) of Blackmead, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft (value unknown from Tesco) x6
Guilty plea to theft (value £206.75 from Tesco)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 22 weeks. Victim surcharge £122
Eduardas Chabibulinas (48) of Oxford Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (106ugs in breath)
Community order - 160 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 27/1/21
Hemn Hamad (38) of Chaucer Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (63ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 28/6/20
Shahbaz Aslam (34) of Parliament Street, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to identification of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence
Elson Barbosa (29) of Toftland, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in 60mph zone)
Fined £83, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Florin Costica (25) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence
Dominic Dowson (40) of Monument Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no MOT
Fined £76, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Yasser Farag (45) of Pennington, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (78mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £130, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
John Goff (73) of Wake Road, March
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Jamie Hardy (21) of Green Lane, Wisbech
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Steve Jenkins (58) of Wisbech Road, Outwell
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Juraj Lakatos (42) of Francis Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence
Andrius Liniovas (34) of Barnstock, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence
Jamie Mace (28) of Flamborough Close, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence
Andreas Mahr (48) of Princes Street, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence
Keith Rolph (41) of Norman Drive, Stilton
Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Nannie Connors (30) of Hook Road, Wimblington
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Petre Giginoe (39) of Wake Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence
Eric Keith (75) of Buckthorn Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence
Christopher Ward (31) of Newlands Road, Whittlesey
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points in licence
Borys Mertyn (38) of Wicken Way, Peterborough
Guilty of driving without a seatbelt
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Joseph Nazmdeh (26) of Mill Road, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
George Nicolae (51) of Stone Lane, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Fined £83, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Jack Sansby (23) of Shortfen, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence
William Scott (51) of Rock Road, Oundle
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £82, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Jamie Allcorn (29) of Paynels, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Lukas Baranauskas (24) of Norburn, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Eugenio Carvalho (50) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Florin Ion (22) of Keats Way, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Tomas Kungys (35) of Martinsbridge, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Rytis Lisauskas (27) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Iomer Amet (34) of Hill Close, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three months
Daniel Pales, (34) of Queen Street, Whittlesey
Guilty of failing to provide information about the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Vijai Serban (25) of Western Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty of driving with a child unrestrained in the rear of vehicle with no suitable seat
Guilty of driving using a car in which neither of stop lamps were in good working order
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Paulo Silva (54) of Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (52mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Gabriel Tudorahe (27) of Flore Close, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
July 29
Ricky Noonan (52) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85
Chloe Russell (23) of Reeves Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to travelling on the railway without paying a fare (£35.30)
Fined £40, compensation £35.30, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Gul Safeed, (40) of Clare Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £115, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Five points on licence
Ben Smith (32) of Crowland Road, Eye
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failing to produce a certificate of insurance
Fined £250, victim surcharge £15, costs £35. Three points on licence
David Creasey (44) of Wainwright, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £185.85 from Sainsbury’s)
Guilty plea to assault by beating x2
Guilty plea to theft of razor blades (value £109 from Tesco)
Jailed for 18 weeks. Compensation £100 (£50 to each assault victim)
Daniel Holmes (37) of Stagsden, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to stop when required to do so
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a police cell van
Guilty plea to aggravated vehicle taking
Jailed for 24 weeks. Disqualified from driving for three years. Victim surcharge £122
Tinu Raju (34) of Mickle Gate, Peterborough
Found guilty of drink driving (130ugs in 100ml of blood)
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Fined £1,500, victim surcharge £100, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for 16 months
Joanna Spurden (28) of Northam Close, Eye Green
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £80, compensation £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £200
July 30
Shannon Greene (23) of Risby, Peterborough
Guilty plea to racially aggravated assault. Fined £40, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Keith Murray (54) of Salscone Way, Dumfries
Found guilty of assault at Truckfest
Found guilty of assault at Truckfest
Fined £552, victim surcharge £32, costs £620
Zach Small-Mercier (24) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to criminal damage of window (value £500 belonging to Tesco)
Community order - curfew between 7pm and 7am for eight weeks. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Compensation £150 (£100 to assault victim, £50 Tesco)
Harry Smith (27) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon (knuckleduster) in a public place. Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £115
July 31
Tanya Rome (42) of The Woodlands, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value £914 from John Lewis). Jailed for 13 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85.
Kyle Wojtowych (23) of Hundred Road, March
Guilty plea for theft of a handbag from 87-year-old woman. Guilty plea to entering a building (Boots) as a trespasser with intent to steal.Jailed for 52 weeks. Victim surcharge £146
Liam Thower (25) of Norwich Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to criminal damage of police vehicle windscreen and camera (value unknown)
Guilty plea to criminal damage of TV
Community order - rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days. Fined £100, compensation £800 (£600 to police, £200 for TV), victim surcharge £85, costs £70. Restraining order for one year