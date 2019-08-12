The latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

July 26

Steven Edwards (46) of Wootton Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Guilty plea to interfering with a motor vehicle

Guilty plea to possession of a knife

Jailed for 26 weeks. Victim surcharge £122

Sian Williams (39) of Blackmead, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft (value unknown from Tesco) x6

Guilty plea to theft (value £206.75 from Tesco)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 22 weeks. Victim surcharge £122

Eduardas Chabibulinas (48) of Oxford Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (106ugs in breath)

Community order - 160 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 27/1/21

Hemn Hamad (38) of Chaucer Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (63ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 28/6/20

Shahbaz Aslam (34) of Parliament Street, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to identification of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence

Elson Barbosa (29) of Toftland, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in 60mph zone)

Fined £83, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Florin Costica (25) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence

Dominic Dowson (40) of Monument Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no MOT

Fined £76, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Yasser Farag (45) of Pennington, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (78mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £130, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

John Goff (73) of Wake Road, March

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Jamie Hardy (21) of Green Lane, Wisbech

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Steve Jenkins (58) of Wisbech Road, Outwell

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Juraj Lakatos (42) of Francis Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence

Andrius Liniovas (34) of Barnstock, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence

Jamie Mace (28) of Flamborough Close, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence

Andreas Mahr (48) of Princes Street, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence

Keith Rolph (41) of Norman Drive, Stilton

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Nannie Connors (30) of Hook Road, Wimblington

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Petre Giginoe (39) of Wake Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence

Eric Keith (75) of Buckthorn Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence

Christopher Ward (31) of Newlands Road, Whittlesey

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points in licence

Borys Mertyn (38) of Wicken Way, Peterborough

Guilty of driving without a seatbelt

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Joseph Nazmdeh (26) of Mill Road, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

George Nicolae (51) of Stone Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £83, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Jack Sansby (23) of Shortfen, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence

William Scott (51) of Rock Road, Oundle

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £82, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Jamie Allcorn (29) of Paynels, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Lukas Baranauskas (24) of Norburn, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Eugenio Carvalho (50) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Florin Ion (22) of Keats Way, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Tomas Kungys (35) of Martinsbridge, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Rytis Lisauskas (27) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Iomer Amet (34) of Hill Close, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three months

Daniel Pales, (34) of Queen Street, Whittlesey

Guilty of failing to provide information about the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Vijai Serban (25) of Western Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty of driving with a child unrestrained in the rear of vehicle with no suitable seat

Guilty of driving using a car in which neither of stop lamps were in good working order

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Paulo Silva (54) of Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (52mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Gabriel Tudorahe (27) of Flore Close, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

July 29

Ricky Noonan (52) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85

Chloe Russell (23) of Reeves Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to travelling on the railway without paying a fare (£35.30)

Fined £40, compensation £35.30, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Gul Safeed, (40) of Clare Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £115, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Five points on licence

Ben Smith (32) of Crowland Road, Eye

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failing to produce a certificate of insurance

Fined £250, victim surcharge £15, costs £35. Three points on licence

David Creasey (44) of Wainwright, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £185.85 from Sainsbury’s)

Guilty plea to assault by beating x2

Guilty plea to theft of razor blades (value £109 from Tesco)

Jailed for 18 weeks. Compensation £100 (£50 to each assault victim)

Daniel Holmes (37) of Stagsden, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to stop when required to do so

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a police cell van

Guilty plea to aggravated vehicle taking

Jailed for 24 weeks. Disqualified from driving for three years. Victim surcharge £122

Tinu Raju (34) of Mickle Gate, Peterborough

Found guilty of drink driving (130ugs in 100ml of blood)

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Fined £1,500, victim surcharge £100, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for 16 months

Joanna Spurden (28) of Northam Close, Eye Green

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £80, compensation £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £200

July 30

Shannon Greene (23) of Risby, Peterborough

Guilty plea to racially aggravated assault. Fined £40, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Keith Murray (54) of Salscone Way, Dumfries

Found guilty of assault at Truckfest

Found guilty of assault at Truckfest

Fined £552, victim surcharge £32, costs £620

Zach Small-Mercier (24) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to criminal damage of window (value £500 belonging to Tesco)

Community order - curfew between 7pm and 7am for eight weeks. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Compensation £150 (£100 to assault victim, £50 Tesco)

Harry Smith (27) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon (knuckleduster) in a public place. Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £115

July 31

Tanya Rome (42) of The Woodlands, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value £914 from John Lewis). Jailed for 13 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85.

Kyle Wojtowych (23) of Hundred Road, March

Guilty plea for theft of a handbag from 87-year-old woman. Guilty plea to entering a building (Boots) as a trespasser with intent to steal.Jailed for 52 weeks. Victim surcharge £146

Liam Thower (25) of Norwich Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to criminal damage of police vehicle windscreen and camera (value unknown)

Guilty plea to criminal damage of TV

Community order - rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days. Fined £100, compensation £800 (£600 to police, £200 for TV), victim surcharge £85, costs £70. Restraining order for one year