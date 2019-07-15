The latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

These are the latest offenders who have been sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

June 24, 2019

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Wanda Ramalho (44) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Guilty plea to failing to surrender

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20

Jodie Collins (34) of Doubleday Road, Loughton

Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)

Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)

Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £170

Sarah McCann (31) of Lee Church Street, Lewisham

Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)

Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)

Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £170

Anthony Smith (35) of Crown Street, Peterborough

Admits failing to comply with supervision requirements

Jailed for 10 days

Paul Prichard (51) of Rowell Way, Sawtry

Found guilty of criminal damage of a bicycle to value of £300

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £370. Six points on licence

Ardesh Atlaf (22) of Reeves Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 120 hours unpaid work. Compensation £150, victim surcharge £85, costs £620

James Brady (46) of Jobs Lane, March

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

June 25, 2019

Steven Bean (45) of Pine Grove, Hatfield

Guilty of speeding - 120mph in a 70mph zone

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 56 days

Rachael Bird (45) of North Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £160, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence

Paul Boughton (49) of Peterborough Road, Whittlesey

Guilty of speeding - 96mph in a 70mph zone

Fined £384, victim surcharge £38, costs £85. Six points on licence

Nicola Bradshaw (42) of Ullswater Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention - she collided with two pedestrians while crossing the road

Fined £283, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence

Edilson Da Costa Gomes Da Silva (40) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty of driving with tyres without sufficient tread depth

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Charles Iwenjiora (46) of Hart Lane, Luton

Found guilty of driving without proper control of the vehicle (using a mobile phone)

Fined £93, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, three points on licence

Josef Kotlar (64) of Leighton, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving with tyres without sufficient tread depth

Guilty of driving with tyres with ply or cord exposed

Fined £770, victim surcharge £77, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Charles Olphin (56) of South Park Drive, Papworth Everard

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £288, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months (disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending)

William Ormesher (53) of Paston Ridings, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention - collided with a car when travelling in the wrong lane on a roundabout

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £276, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Jozef Petik (42) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Adam Skilton (36) of Fletton Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85, Disqualified from driving for six months

David Turner (57) of Teanby Court, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £440, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Four points on licence

Martin Upton (52) of Knighton Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without having proper control of the vehicle (using a mobile phone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for one year (repeat offending)

Wiberforce Wanyoni (58) of Medbourne Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Waheed Iqbal (39) of Muswell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (56mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30. Five points on licence

Keleigh Mitchell (30) of St James Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with tyres without sufficient tread

Guilty plea to driving with tyres with a cut in excess of 25mm

Guilty of driving when percentage of visual light through a window was less than required

Fined £330, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

June 26, 2019

Arturas Alejun (25) of Hedgelands, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (65ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £400 (£300 for drink driving, £100 for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence), victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Kieren Bell (21) of Columbine, Eye

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a car

Fined £100, compensation £100

Jordan Briggs (24) of Lethbridge Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 25/4/20

Davina Davies (61) of Old North Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (43ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 25/3/20

Igors Dinaburgs (31) of New Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 25/7/20

Jakub Giedroyc (26) of Braybrook, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place. Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, victim surcharge £115, costs £85

Christina Jeffrey (20) of Chestnut Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a window belonging to Poundland

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. 40 Hours unpaid work. Compensation £339 (£50 assault, £289 criminal damage)

Michael Mills (54) of Cranemore, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (53ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 25/4/20

Billie-Kate Ridlington (23) of Vale Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (83ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 25/6/20

Kamil Zgliczynski (29) of Eastgate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (amphetamine)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Tanvir Bashir (38) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of painkiller tablets (value £101.40 belonging to Morrisons)

Guilty plea to theft of painkiller tablets (value unknown belonging to Pound Stretcher). Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £115

Gary Cowan (27) of Deerleap, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85

Spyros Georgiou (30) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Shabir)

Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days. 80 Hours unpaid work. Compensation £100 (£50, threatening words or behaviour, £50 assault emergency worker)

David Kinlan (43) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of make up (value £98 from Wilkos)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £98

Kirsty Steels (31) of Skaters Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Preston)

Fined £37, compensation £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Brett Wallace (36) of Barnstock, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Ten points on licence

June 27, 2019

Lee Brierley (32) of Carlton Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone).

Fined £243, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Steven Edwards (46) of Wooton Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to vehicle interference x4

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £115, costs £170

Robin St John Carey (48) of Bedford View, March

Found guilty of assault by beating

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. 100 hours unpaid work. Restraining order for one year. Compensation £100, costs £120, fined £100

Curtis King (31) of no fixed abode

Found guilty of stealing lawn mower, chainsaw, strimmer, hedge trimmer to value of £2,000

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Conditional discharge for 18 months. Fined £50, costs £620

Jakub Lacz (34) of Heltwate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £450, victim surcharge £45, costs £160. Disqualified from driving for 15 months

Ashley Mumford (32) of Burmer Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a bank card

Guilty plea to fraud (using stolen bank card to withdraw £400)

Guilty plea to fraud (using stolen bank card to withdraw £50)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 24 weeks. Compensation £450

July 1, 2019

Emma Hart (32) of Almond Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of LOL Dolls (value £110 from Smyths Toy Stores)

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to theft of make up (value £197.99 from Wilkos)

Guilty plea to theft of washing detergent (value £100 from One Stop)

Guilty plea to theft of cleaning products (value £100 from One Stop)

Guilty plea to theft of LOL toys (value £70 from The Entertainer)

Guilty plea to theft of fragrances (value £63.95 from TK Maxx)

Guilty plea to theft of cosmetic items (value £811 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of meat and household items (value £214 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of cosmetic items (value £372 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of two toothbrushes from Boots (value £69.98)

Guilty plea to theft of three jackets (value £120 from Factory Shop)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to theft of cosmetic items (value £1,064 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £12.48 from Morrisons)

Jailed for eight months. Compensation £100 (to assault victim)

James Howlett (23) of Holmes Drive, Wisbech

Found guilty of driving while disqualified

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Admits breach of a suspended sentence

Community order - 110 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for six months

Jamie Jenner (43) of Wellsfield, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to theft of dishwasher tablets, air fresheners and Lenor (value £87 from Sainsbury’s)

Guilty plea of theft of dishwasher tablets, air fresheners and Lenor (value £254 from Sainsbury’s)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £341, victim surcharge £20, costs £30.

Ogaga Umukoro (31) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Guilty plea to resisting a PC x2

Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £200

Martyn White (46) of Hallfields Lane, Peterborough

Found guilty of harassment

Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for two years. Rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £115, costs £200. Retraining order for two years.

July 2, 2019

Elisa Conte (35) of Fane Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone).

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Carmel Tickner (33) of Cannon Street, Wisbech

Guilty plea to causing unnecessary suffering to a black and white bull terrier called Zorro by failing to provide veterinary care in respect of the dog’s ear and eye conditions, skin disease and dental issues

Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £75. Banned from keeping all animals for five years

James Cox (30) of Woburn Drive, Thorney

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone); Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £327, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Job Fofeh Nguedia (43) of Wittel Close, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2

Fined £641, victim surcharge £64m costs £100. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification due to mobility problems/disability; driving children to see their mum

Joshua Foster (27) of Cranemore, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (75mph in a 60mph zone). Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - apprentice would lose job, dificulty seeing three year old daughter

Ian Goddard (68) of Bardney, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £53, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Thomson Joseph (34) of Charlotte Way, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone). Fined £204, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Dariusz Lata (39) of Chapnall Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention - crossed onto wrong side of carriageway and collided with an oncoming vehicle

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on family - daughter’s ill health, needs to be taken to hospital at short notice

Juris Pujats (24) of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with a tyre with ply or cord exposed

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Tomi Vasilev (27) of St Augustine’s Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance. Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for eight months