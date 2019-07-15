The latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

These are the latest offenders who have been sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
June 24, 2019
Wanda Ramalho (44) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Guilty plea to failing to surrender
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20
Jodie Collins (34) of Doubleday Road, Loughton
Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)
Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)
Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £170
Sarah McCann (31) of Lee Church Street, Lewisham
Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)
Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)
Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £170
Anthony Smith (35) of Crown Street, Peterborough
Admits failing to comply with supervision requirements
Jailed for 10 days
Paul Prichard (51) of Rowell Way, Sawtry
Found guilty of criminal damage of a bicycle to value of £300
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £370. Six points on licence
Ardesh Atlaf (22) of Reeves Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 120 hours unpaid work. Compensation £150, victim surcharge £85, costs £620
James Brady (46) of Jobs Lane, March
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
June 25, 2019
Steven Bean (45) of Pine Grove, Hatfield
Guilty of speeding - 120mph in a 70mph zone
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 56 days
Rachael Bird (45) of North Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £160, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence
Paul Boughton (49) of Peterborough Road, Whittlesey
Guilty of speeding - 96mph in a 70mph zone
Fined £384, victim surcharge £38, costs £85. Six points on licence
Nicola Bradshaw (42) of Ullswater Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention - she collided with two pedestrians while crossing the road
Fined £283, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence
Edilson Da Costa Gomes Da Silva (40) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty of driving with tyres without sufficient tread depth
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Charles Iwenjiora (46) of Hart Lane, Luton
Found guilty of driving without proper control of the vehicle (using a mobile phone)
Fined £93, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, three points on licence
Josef Kotlar (64) of Leighton, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving with tyres without sufficient tread depth
Guilty of driving with tyres with ply or cord exposed
Fined £770, victim surcharge £77, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Charles Olphin (56) of South Park Drive, Papworth Everard
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £288, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months (disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending)
William Ormesher (53) of Paston Ridings, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention - collided with a car when travelling in the wrong lane on a roundabout
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £276, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Jozef Petik (42) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Adam Skilton (36) of Fletton Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85, Disqualified from driving for six months
David Turner (57) of Teanby Court, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £440, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Four points on licence
Martin Upton (52) of Knighton Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without having proper control of the vehicle (using a mobile phone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for one year (repeat offending)
Wiberforce Wanyoni (58) of Medbourne Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Waheed Iqbal (39) of Muswell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (56mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30. Five points on licence
Keleigh Mitchell (30) of St James Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with tyres without sufficient tread
Guilty plea to driving with tyres with a cut in excess of 25mm
Guilty of driving when percentage of visual light through a window was less than required
Fined £330, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
June 26, 2019
Arturas Alejun (25) of Hedgelands, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (65ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £400 (£300 for drink driving, £100 for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence), victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Kieren Bell (21) of Columbine, Eye
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a car
Fined £100, compensation £100
Jordan Briggs (24) of Lethbridge Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 25/4/20
Davina Davies (61) of Old North Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (43ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 25/3/20
Igors Dinaburgs (31) of New Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 25/7/20
Jakub Giedroyc (26) of Braybrook, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place. Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, victim surcharge £115, costs £85
Christina Jeffrey (20) of Chestnut Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a window belonging to Poundland
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. 40 Hours unpaid work. Compensation £339 (£50 assault, £289 criminal damage)
Michael Mills (54) of Cranemore, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (53ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 25/4/20
Billie-Kate Ridlington (23) of Vale Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (83ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 25/6/20
Kamil Zgliczynski (29) of Eastgate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (amphetamine)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Tanvir Bashir (38) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of painkiller tablets (value £101.40 belonging to Morrisons)
Guilty plea to theft of painkiller tablets (value unknown belonging to Pound Stretcher). Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £115
Gary Cowan (27) of Deerleap, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85
Spyros Georgiou (30) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Shabir)
Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days. 80 Hours unpaid work. Compensation £100 (£50, threatening words or behaviour, £50 assault emergency worker)
David Kinlan (43) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of make up (value £98 from Wilkos)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £98
Kirsty Steels (31) of Skaters Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Preston)
Fined £37, compensation £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Brett Wallace (36) of Barnstock, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Ten points on licence
June 27, 2019
Lee Brierley (32) of Carlton Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone).
Fined £243, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Steven Edwards (46) of Wooton Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to vehicle interference x4
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £115, costs £170
Robin St John Carey (48) of Bedford View, March
Found guilty of assault by beating
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. 100 hours unpaid work. Restraining order for one year. Compensation £100, costs £120, fined £100
Curtis King (31) of no fixed abode
Found guilty of stealing lawn mower, chainsaw, strimmer, hedge trimmer to value of £2,000
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Conditional discharge for 18 months. Fined £50, costs £620
Jakub Lacz (34) of Heltwate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £450, victim surcharge £45, costs £160. Disqualified from driving for 15 months
Ashley Mumford (32) of Burmer Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a bank card
Guilty plea to fraud (using stolen bank card to withdraw £400)
Guilty plea to fraud (using stolen bank card to withdraw £50)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 24 weeks. Compensation £450
July 1, 2019
Emma Hart (32) of Almond Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of LOL Dolls (value £110 from Smyths Toy Stores)
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to theft of make up (value £197.99 from Wilkos)
Guilty plea to theft of washing detergent (value £100 from One Stop)
Guilty plea to theft of cleaning products (value £100 from One Stop)
Guilty plea to theft of LOL toys (value £70 from The Entertainer)
Guilty plea to theft of fragrances (value £63.95 from TK Maxx)
Guilty plea to theft of cosmetic items (value £811 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of meat and household items (value £214 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of cosmetic items (value £372 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of two toothbrushes from Boots (value £69.98)
Guilty plea to theft of three jackets (value £120 from Factory Shop)
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to theft of cosmetic items (value £1,064 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £12.48 from Morrisons)
Jailed for eight months. Compensation £100 (to assault victim)
James Howlett (23) of Holmes Drive, Wisbech
Found guilty of driving while disqualified
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Admits breach of a suspended sentence
Community order - 110 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for six months
Jamie Jenner (43) of Wellsfield, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to theft of dishwasher tablets, air fresheners and Lenor (value £87 from Sainsbury’s)
Guilty plea of theft of dishwasher tablets, air fresheners and Lenor (value £254 from Sainsbury’s)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £341, victim surcharge £20, costs £30.
Ogaga Umukoro (31) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Guilty plea to resisting a PC x2
Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £200
Martyn White (46) of Hallfields Lane, Peterborough
Found guilty of harassment
Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for two years. Rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £115, costs £200. Retraining order for two years.
July 2, 2019
Elisa Conte (35) of Fane Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone).
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Carmel Tickner (33) of Cannon Street, Wisbech
Guilty plea to causing unnecessary suffering to a black and white bull terrier called Zorro by failing to provide veterinary care in respect of the dog’s ear and eye conditions, skin disease and dental issues
Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £75. Banned from keeping all animals for five years
James Cox (30) of Woburn Drive, Thorney
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone); Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £327, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Job Fofeh Nguedia (43) of Wittel Close, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2
Fined £641, victim surcharge £64m costs £100. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification due to mobility problems/disability; driving children to see their mum
Joshua Foster (27) of Cranemore, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (75mph in a 60mph zone). Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - apprentice would lose job, dificulty seeing three year old daughter
Ian Goddard (68) of Bardney, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £53, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Thomson Joseph (34) of Charlotte Way, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone). Fined £204, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Dariusz Lata (39) of Chapnall Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention - crossed onto wrong side of carriageway and collided with an oncoming vehicle
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on family - daughter’s ill health, needs to be taken to hospital at short notice
Juris Pujats (24) of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with a tyre with ply or cord exposed
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Tomi Vasilev (27) of St Augustine’s Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance. Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for eight months