The latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

May 24

May 24, 2019

Claudiu Balan (21) of Star Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £240, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence

Lewis Davis (28) of Albert Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years

Daiva Koltanaite (41) of Norwich Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (108ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 30/10/20

Borys Mertyn (38) of Wicken Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £30. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Jan Michalkevic (33) of Ferndale, Yaxley

Guilty plea to drink driving (93ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £200, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Robert Richmond (49) of Church Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Lisa Smith (44) of Brewerne, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - curfew between 8pm and 8am for eight weeks. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £85

Romualdas Snabaitis (24) of Eyrescroft, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (67ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2

Jailed for 20 weeks. Victim surcharge £115. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Jay Whybray (39) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (88ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 13/06/20

May 28, 2019

Nafees Ahmed (33) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Mark Coombe (48) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (85mph in 70mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Viorel Vulpe (27) of New Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (44mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Five point on licence

Gene Catt (34) of Tudor Close, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste (fencing items, branches and empty postcrete bags) on Wype Drove, Eastrea

Fined £311, victim surcharge £31, costs £1,000

Rebecca Athow (49) of Harvester Way, Crowland

Guilty of speeding (102mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Six points on licence

Darren Barber (45) of Beeston Drive, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Four points on licence

Cezary Chudzian (32) of Riseholme, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £205, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Five points on licence

Sonja Hayes (45) of Fletcher Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £145, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Eligijus Jurgilas (23) of Birchtree Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Thembelani Nkala (21) of Abbotsbury, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to comply with a traffic sign, namely a directional arrow sign

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85, Disqualified from driving for six months

Liam Parrish (31) of Bringhurst, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence

Robert Rydzon (45) of Herlington, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Alex Riseley (22) of High Street, Ramsey

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85, Eight points on licence

Zabi Ullah (31) of Cubitt Way, Peterborough

Guilty of driving without a seatbelt

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Philip White (47) of Walton Park, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Eight points on licence

Cleo Thomas-Williams (33) of Heron Park, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Sestin Tsana (30) of Landsdowne Road, Yaxley

Guilty plea to speeding (45mph in a 30mph zone),Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 30mph zone),Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone),Guilty plea to speeding (41mph in a 30mph zone),Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone),Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone), Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months