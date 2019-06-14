The latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

May 24
May 24, 2019
Claudiu Balan (21) of Star Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £240, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence
Lewis Davis (28) of Albert Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years
Daiva Koltanaite (41) of Norwich Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (108ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 30/10/20
Borys Mertyn (38) of Wicken Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £30. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Jan Michalkevic (33) of Ferndale, Yaxley
Guilty plea to drink driving (93ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £200, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years.
Robert Richmond (49) of Church Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Lisa Smith (44) of Brewerne, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - curfew between 8pm and 8am for eight weeks. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £85
Romualdas Snabaitis (24) of Eyrescroft, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (67ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2
Jailed for 20 weeks. Victim surcharge £115. Disqualified from driving for three years.
Jay Whybray (39) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (88ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 13/06/20
May 28, 2019
Nafees Ahmed (33) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Mark Coombe (48) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (85mph in 70mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence
Viorel Vulpe (27) of New Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (44mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Five point on licence
Gene Catt (34) of Tudor Close, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste (fencing items, branches and empty postcrete bags) on Wype Drove, Eastrea
Fined £311, victim surcharge £31, costs £1,000
Rebecca Athow (49) of Harvester Way, Crowland
Guilty of speeding (102mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Six points on licence
Darren Barber (45) of Beeston Drive, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Four points on licence
Cezary Chudzian (32) of Riseholme, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £205, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Five points on licence
Sonja Hayes (45) of Fletcher Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £145, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Eligijus Jurgilas (23) of Birchtree Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Thembelani Nkala (21) of Abbotsbury, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to comply with a traffic sign, namely a directional arrow sign
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85, Disqualified from driving for six months
Liam Parrish (31) of Bringhurst, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence
Robert Rydzon (45) of Herlington, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Alex Riseley (22) of High Street, Ramsey
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85, Eight points on licence
Zabi Ullah (31) of Cubitt Way, Peterborough
Guilty of driving without a seatbelt
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Philip White (47) of Walton Park, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Eight points on licence
Cleo Thomas-Williams (33) of Heron Park, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Sestin Tsana (30) of Landsdowne Road, Yaxley
Guilty plea to speeding (45mph in a 30mph zone),Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 30mph zone),Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone),Guilty plea to speeding (41mph in a 30mph zone),Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone),Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone), Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months