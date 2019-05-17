The latest list of offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
May 1, 2019
Emma Bristow (37) of Somerby Garth, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, costs £85, victim surcharge £30. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 30/11/19
Albie Burrell (18) of Debdale Court, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly
Fined £30, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Arturas Butkus (19) of Pope Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving. (61ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85.
Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 28/04/20
Javaid Illahi (52) of Chaucer Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to dangerous driving
Fined £50, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Community order - have mental health treatment for 12 months. Rehabilitation requirement for 15 days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Ashley Impey (23) of Poppy Lane, March
Guilty plea to drink driving (48ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £434, victim surcharge £43, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 30/11/19
Steven Loak (54) of Heather Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to possession of a knife
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £75, victim surcharge £20. Knife ordered to be destroyed.
Patrick McDonagh (23) of Four Chimneys Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault.
Fined £85, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, compensation £50.
Guilherme Mendes (30) of Cam Causeway, Cambridge
Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis) in Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to stop
Fined £146 (drugs), £100 (failing to stop), victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs ordered to be destroyed
Charlotte Richie (32) of Risby, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Zach Small-Mercer (24) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work, 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement. Victim Surcharge £85, costs £85
Dean Stancer (32) of Elter Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly
Fined £115, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Daniel Szalasny (20) of Princes Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 25/01/20
Ibraaheem Tanveer (19) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £84, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Jason Trowell (31) of Ulverston Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (88ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 180 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 28/07/20
Kerry Turley (36) of Ash Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £369, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 30/11/19
Chanel Bennett (24) of Bedford Court, Thorney
Guilty plea to failing to comply with a Serious Crime Prevention Order
Fine £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Vladimirs Gusevs (30) of Norwich Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to theft of whisky (value £20)
Guilty plea to theft of whisky (value £40)
Guilty plea to theft of whisky (value £20)
Guilty plea to theft of Jack Daniels (value £16)
Guilty plea to having possession of article for use in theft
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Victim surcharge £85, costs £85, compensation £80, Community order - 80 hours unpaid work, 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for six months
Rickey Howley (29) of Chadburn, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault a police constable
Guilty plea to assault a police constable
Fined £150 , compensation £150 (each officer), victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Richard Paul (26) of Malting Yard, Ramsey
Guilty plea to assault
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Jailed - 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £50 (assault) £150 (criminal damage)
Patricia Woolsey (76) of Muskham, Peterborough
Guilty plea to being owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a person
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £150, victim surcharge £20, costs £85. Order that the white Staffordshire Terrier ‘Roxy’ is muzzled and kept on a lead in a public place, and not walked by any person under 16 -otherwise it will be destroyed.
May 3, 2019
Jan Facuna (52) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (60ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 120 hours unpaid work, Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Aaron Mounfield (26) of Baxter Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of perfume (value £304.84)
Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £304.84
Robert Williams (37) of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of meat and cheese (value £96)
Community order - 40 hours unpaid work, 10 days Rehabilitation Requirement. Victim surcharge £85
May 7, 2019
Andrew Taylor (41) of St John’s Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breaching a PSPO - riding a bicycle in Bridge Street
Fined £187, victim surcharge £30, costs £60
Mahmoud Al AKalawi (38) of Burrows Court, Peterborough
Guilty to driving with no insurance
Guilty to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, eight points on licence
Jack Kidd (27) of Hanthorpe Road, Bourne
Found guilty of failing to provide information to police
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence
Michael Maguire (51) of Hexham Court, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to provide information to police
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Oksana Sedyte (39) of Crown Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to provide information to police
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence
Ion Dumitru (41) of Russell Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding.
Fined £128, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence - no totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found (impact on work)
Shpetim Gjenova (48) of Belham Road, Peterborough
Found guilty driving without due care and attention (driving lorry, drifted across road, overturned and collided head on with Nissan Juke)
Fined £770, victim surcharge £77, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months
Lee Horspool (44) of Livermore Green, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information to police x8
Fined £1,320, victim surcharge £132, costs £170. Disqualified from driving for six months
Micheala Lewis (31) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £246, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found - impact on family