The latest list of offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

May 1, 2019

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Emma Bristow (37) of Somerby Garth, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, costs £85, victim surcharge £30. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 30/11/19

Albie Burrell (18) of Debdale Court, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly

Fined £30, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Arturas Butkus (19) of Pope Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving. (61ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85.

Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 28/04/20

Javaid Illahi (52) of Chaucer Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to dangerous driving

Fined £50, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Community order - have mental health treatment for 12 months. Rehabilitation requirement for 15 days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ashley Impey (23) of Poppy Lane, March

Guilty plea to drink driving (48ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £434, victim surcharge £43, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 30/11/19

Steven Loak (54) of Heather Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to possession of a knife

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £75, victim surcharge £20. Knife ordered to be destroyed.

Patrick McDonagh (23) of Four Chimneys Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault.

Fined £85, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, compensation £50.

Guilherme Mendes (30) of Cam Causeway, Cambridge

Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis) in Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to stop

Fined £146 (drugs), £100 (failing to stop), victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs ordered to be destroyed

Charlotte Richie (32) of Risby, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Zach Small-Mercer (24) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work, 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement. Victim Surcharge £85, costs £85

Dean Stancer (32) of Elter Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly

Fined £115, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Daniel Szalasny (20) of Princes Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 25/01/20

Ibraaheem Tanveer (19) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £84, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Jason Trowell (31) of Ulverston Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (88ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 180 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 28/07/20

Kerry Turley (36) of Ash Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £369, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 30/11/19

Chanel Bennett (24) of Bedford Court, Thorney

Guilty plea to failing to comply with a Serious Crime Prevention Order

Fine £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Vladimirs Gusevs (30) of Norwich Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to theft of whisky (value £20)

Guilty plea to theft of whisky (value £40)

Guilty plea to theft of whisky (value £20)

Guilty plea to theft of Jack Daniels (value £16)

Guilty plea to having possession of article for use in theft

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Victim surcharge £85, costs £85, compensation £80, Community order - 80 hours unpaid work, 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for six months

Rickey Howley (29) of Chadburn, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault a police constable

Guilty plea to assault a police constable

Fined £150 , compensation £150 (each officer), victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Richard Paul (26) of Malting Yard, Ramsey

Guilty plea to assault

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Jailed - 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £50 (assault) £150 (criminal damage)

Patricia Woolsey (76) of Muskham, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a person

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £150, victim surcharge £20, costs £85. Order that the white Staffordshire Terrier ‘Roxy’ is muzzled and kept on a lead in a public place, and not walked by any person under 16 -otherwise it will be destroyed.

May 3, 2019

Jan Facuna (52) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (60ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 120 hours unpaid work, Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Aaron Mounfield (26) of Baxter Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of perfume (value £304.84)

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £304.84

Robert Williams (37) of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of meat and cheese (value £96)

Community order - 40 hours unpaid work, 10 days Rehabilitation Requirement. Victim surcharge £85

May 7, 2019

Andrew Taylor (41) of St John’s Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breaching a PSPO - riding a bicycle in Bridge Street

Fined £187, victim surcharge £30, costs £60

Mahmoud Al AKalawi (38) of Burrows Court, Peterborough

Guilty to driving with no insurance

Guilty to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, eight points on licence

Jack Kidd (27) of Hanthorpe Road, Bourne

Found guilty of failing to provide information to police

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence

Michael Maguire (51) of Hexham Court, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to provide information to police

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Oksana Sedyte (39) of Crown Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to provide information to police

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence

Ion Dumitru (41) of Russell Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding.

Fined £128, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence - no totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found (impact on work)

Shpetim Gjenova (48) of Belham Road, Peterborough

Found guilty driving without due care and attention (driving lorry, drifted across road, overturned and collided head on with Nissan Juke)

Fined £770, victim surcharge £77, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months

Lee Horspool (44) of Livermore Green, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information to police x8

Fined £1,320, victim surcharge £132, costs £170. Disqualified from driving for six months

Micheala Lewis (31) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £246, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found - impact on family