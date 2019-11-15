The 20 vehicles seized on Peterborough’s roads in the past fortnight
Drug drivers and motorists with no insurance or tax have been taken off Peterborough’s roads in the past fortnight.
Here are the 20 vehicles seized by the BCH Road Policing Unit.
1. No insurance
Policy cancelled in June
2. Man driving on woman's insurance
Man and woman in the car swapped seats after being pulled over
3. No insurance
Driver's 'friend' who he paid to sort out the insurance took out a fraudulent policy in a random name/address
4. Foreign registered car being driven by a UK resident without tax
Car seized and driver reported
