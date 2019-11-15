Vehicles seized by the BCH Road Policing Unit in Peterborough

The 20 vehicles seized on Peterborough’s roads in the past fortnight

Drug drivers and motorists with no insurance or tax have been taken off Peterborough’s roads in the past fortnight.

Here are the 20 vehicles seized by the BCH Road Policing Unit.

Policy cancelled in June

1. No insurance

Man and woman in the car swapped seats after being pulled over

2. Man driving on woman's insurance

Driver's 'friend' who he paid to sort out the insurance took out a fraudulent policy in a random name/address

3. No insurance

Car seized and driver reported

4. Foreign registered car being driven by a UK resident without tax

