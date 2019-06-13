The 12 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Peterborough in 2019 revealed by police

The Peterborough streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by polic

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and anti-social behaviour offences in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 609 violence and sexual offences reports in Peterborough. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There 12 reports of violence and sexual offences in or near HMP YOI Peterborough close to Saville Road.

1. Prison

There were nine reports of violence and sexual offences in or near Peterborough City Hospital close to Cavell Close.

2. Hospital

There were eight reports of violence and sexual offences on or near English Street.

3. English Street

There were seven reports of violence and sexual offences in or near a shopping area close to Broadway.

4. Shopping Area

