Tesco staff threatened with knife as armed robbers make off with ‘large amounts’ of cash

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Huntingdon.

Two men entered Tesco Express, in Wertheim Way, at just after 10pm on Tuesday. One of the men threatened a member of staff with a knife before demanding money.

A different Tesco Express store to the one which was robbed

They took a large amount of cash in notes from the till and fled.

The man with the knife was described as wearing a dark tracksuit and grey trainers with a blue bucket hat, and the second man as wearing black trainers and a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/72178/19.