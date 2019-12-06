Tesco helps Peterborough community centre recover after Christmas food stock stolen

Have your say

A community centre in Peterborough has had its Christmas stock of food and drink raided.

The community centre in Larch Grove, Dogsthorpe, was burgled earlier this week.

Police and community centre members give their thanks to Tesco. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.40am on Tuesday, December 3 to reports of a burglary at a community centre in Larch Grove, Peterborough.

“The property was broken into overnight and the Christmas stock of food and drink was stolen. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 84 of December 2.

Tesco Express has since made a donation to the community centre to help it replenish some of the items. Earlier this week members from the centre and local police officers visited the Tesco store to give their thanks.

Andy Thomas, area manager at Tesco, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to help the community centre and hope our donation helps them get ready again for the festive season.”