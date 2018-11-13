Terrified Cambridgeshire couple held at gunpoint in their own home by four masked men

A couple feared for their lives after being threatened at gunpoint in their home by four masked men in Cambridgeshire yesterday.

The man, in his 70s, and woman, in her 50s, were at their home in Witchford Road, Ely at 9pm on Monday November 12, when four masked men entered through an open window.

Police news

The men, who were wearing dark clothing, demanded the couple hand over valuables and, left with more than £20,000 in stolen cash and jewellery.

Detective Sergeant Sam Constable said: “This was a terrifying experience for the couple, who although they were not injured, have been left extremely upset by this incident.

“The men would have needed a vehicle to travel to and from the house and I would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/44584/18 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org