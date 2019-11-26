Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14 in Cambridgeshire

Ten people were rescued from the back of a lorry on the A14 in Cambridgeshire today (Tuesday).

Police were called just after 2.20pm today (26 November) to reports of concerns for people travelling westbound in a lorry on the A14.

Officers stopped the vehicle at the Shell garage in Godmanchester.

Ambulance crews attended and those within the lorry have been taken to hospital, but no one is thought to be seriously injured.

Two people have been arrested - one on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration and the other for suspected firearms offences.

Immigration services have been notified. Enquiries continue.