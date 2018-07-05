Teens deny attempt to kill 15-year-old after Peterborough postcode taunt

A teenager who told another youth ‘he was in the wrong postcode’ ended up fighting for his life after being stabbed in a Peterborough park, a court has heard.

The 15-year-old received a number of stab wounds to his chest, including one to his lung in the incident in the basketball court at Fulbridge Park at about 3.30pm on Thursday, December 28 last year.

Mark Makundi (18) of Cissbury, Peterborough and a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, both deny attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Makundi also denies possession of a knife.

The trial at Peterborough Crown Court heard the 17-year-old youth accepted having and using a knife on the 15-year-old - but was likely to suggest he had done so in self defence, as a witness said the 15-year-old also had a knife.

Makundi also admits he was present at the scene when the boy was stabbed.

The jury of eight men and four women were shown CCTV of the three returning to the park and later running away from the scene - but cameras did not show the incident itself.

David Matthew, prosecuting, told the jury Makundi was walking down Fulbridge Road near to the park with a female friend when the incident started.

He said: “The person who was stabbed is 15-years-old and was with four or five friends kicking a ball about in Fulbridge Park. They were in what is described as the cage - a basketball court with a hard surface - when it happened.

“It started as two people - Mark Makundi and a 16-year-old female friend - were involved in an encounter with the 15-year-old.

“The girl said the 15-year-old was threatening Mr Makundi, saying ‘you shouldn’t be in this area of Peterborough - you are in the wrong post code.”

Mr Matthew said Makundi and the girl went to the 17-year-old’s flat in Peterborough - before returning to the park.

Mr Matthew said: “Both the men had their hoods up around their heads.

“Witnesses say at least one was wearing a mask or balaclava.”

He said Makundi was speaking to the 15-year-old, while witnesses said the 17-year-old was threatening his friends with a knife.

At one point, the 15-year-old bent down to pick up a knife, when he was stabbed in the chest.

Makundi, the 17-year-old and the girl then fled from the scene.

The 15-year-old boy collapsed in ‘the cage’ and was falling in and out of consciousness as an ambulance was called.

Mr Matthew said he had suffered one deep stab wound, which had hit his lung.

He also suffered another large wound to his chest.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, and then later transferred to Papworth, where medics ‘saved his life with aggressive blood transfusions.’

Officers investigating the stabbing went to the 17-year-old’s Peterborough flat, where they found a knife in a sheath, being stored in a bag on top of a cupboard.

Forensic scientists were able to link the blade to the incident, as the 15-year-old boy’s DNA was found on the knife.

Makundi was arrested a few days later, and issued a statement to police denying presence at the scene - but making no comment to other questions.

The 17-year-old also gave no comment interviews to police when he was arrested and interviewed.

The court was told the wounding with intent charge was an alternative to the attempted murder charge .

The pair deny the charges against them.

The trial continues.