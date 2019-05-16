Teens arrested over supply of drugs in Peterborough

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs near Peterborough city centre.

Police were called to Field Walk in the city after being alerted by CCTV operators today (Thursday).

Police arrested three teenagers

Two 19-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested in connection with being concerned in the supply of class B drugs. One of the 19-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of possesion of a class B drug.

They have been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for interview.

Anyone with information about the supply of drugs in Peterborough should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.