Teens arrested after boy stabbed in Peterborough

Two teenagers have been arrested after a boy was stabbed in Peterborough.

The boy has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital after the incident in Sheepwalk, Paston, yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Police helicopter

Cambridgeshire police were called about the incident at 2.48pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended the scene, together with paramedics. A teenage boy was stabbed and has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

“A search of the area was carried out by officers and the NPAS police helicopter. Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”