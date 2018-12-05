Teenagers charged with robbery after two raids by armed police in Cambridgeshire

Two teenagers have been charged with burglary after two warrants were carried out by Cambridgeshire armed police.

A 15-year-old boy from Longstanton and a 16-year-old boy from Cherry Hinton have been charged with robbery, following an aggravated burglary in Pathfinder Way, Northstowe on Sunday (December 2).

Armed police carried out two warrants in Cambridgeshire

The boys were arrested following two successful warrants by armed officers at separate addresses.

The two teens, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been remanded into custody at Parkside Police Station to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates Court this morning, Wednesday December 5.