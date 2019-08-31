Teenagers arrested over Peterborough Hotpoint blaze released from custody as inquiries continue

Five teenagers arrested on suspicion of causing a large fire at Hotpoint in Peterborough have been released from police custody while inquiries continue.

Three boys aged 16, one aged 15 and a man aged 19 were arrested in connection with the incident which police said caused around £2 million worth of damage to 48 trailers at the site off Shrewsbury Avenue in Woodston.

The fire at the Hotpoint trailer park

The blaze began shortly before 7pm on Thursday and caused repeated loud explosions, as well as a huge cloud of smoke which could be seen across the whole of Peterborough and beyond.

More than 50 firefighters tackled the fire into the early hours of the morning before returning hours later to conduct an investigation.

Nobody was injured.

Whirlpool, which runs Hotpoint, has its head office at the site. A spokesperson for the company, which supplies home products, said it was "deeply concerned! to hear it was believed the fire was an arson attack" and that it is "assisting the police in every way we can as they continue their investigations".

Cambridgeshire police this morning (Saturday) confirmed the 15-year-old boy who was arrested yesterday has been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on September 26.

The 16-year-old boys and 19-year-old man have all been released under investigation while police inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19.

