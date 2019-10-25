Teenagers arrested over break in at Peterborough’s Green Backyard

Have your say

Two teenagers have been arrested following a break in at The Green Backyard.

Police were called to the community garden on Oundle Road at 9am on Wednesday following the overnight burglary.

a significant amount of damage was caused, and tools, equipment and an electronic tablet were stolen, leaving volunteers heartbroken.

Cambridgeshire Police have now arrested a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of burglary. They have both been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the burglary should call police on 101.