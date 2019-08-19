Teenagers arrested after stabbing in Peterborough

Three teenagers have been arrested after a stabbing in broad daylight outside a Peterborough swimming pool.

Cambridgeshire police were called at 3.49pm on Thursday (15 August) by the ambulance service with reports of violence outside the Regional Swimming Pool in Bishop’s Road, Peterborough.

A 27-year-old man had been stabbed and suffered serious head injuries. He received hospital treatment and was later discharged.

Three teenagers, two aged 15 and one aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. They have all been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 12 September.