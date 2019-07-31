Teenagers arrested after boy stabbed in Paston released without charge

Two teenagers arrested after a stabbing in Paston have been released without charge.

A boy was taken to Peterborough City Hospital after the incident in Sheepwalk, Paston, yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Police helicopter

Cambridgeshire police were called about the incident at 2.48pm and searched the area with the police helicopter.

The boy’s injuries were believed at the time to be serious, but a police spokeswoman said this morning they are now believed to be minor.

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent but have now been released without charge.