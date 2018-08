A teenager is to appear in court after being charged with affray.

Police were called at 9.08pm on Friday evening (August 10) to reports of violent behaviour in Coppen Road, Hampton Vale.

Police at the scene. Photo: Darren Lloyd

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene under suspicion of assaulting four teenage girls.

He was later charged with affray and remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, August 13).