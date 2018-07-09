Teenager taken to hospital with serious head injuries after incident at Peterborough pub

A man in his late teens suffered serious head injuries after an incident at a Peterborough pub.

The teenager was injured at the Solstice in Northminster Road on Saturday evening.

The XL Arena at the back of the Solstice had been hosting one of the popular World Cup street parties during the afternoon for the England-Sweden quarter-final which had kicked off at 3pm.

However, Solstice general manager Peter Ball said the incident had occurred several hours after the match had finished.

Police were called to reports of violence at 11.55pm, but it is believed the injuries were sustained at least an hour before then.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “A man in his late teens was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

“An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but no arrests have yet been made.”

Peter Bell, general manager of the Solstice, said: “It was a really unfortunate situation which ended up with someone being hurt. It’s unacceptable.

“We’ve had five street parties so far with everybody having such a great time. We’ve had the best part of six-seven thousand people attending and had no incidents.

“The Solstice is proud to have the facility to put on such a great event and people have come and supported it and really got behind the nation.

“Unfortunately someone has acted inappropriately, resulting in someone being injured. We are aiding the police to try and get any information they need and will continue our policy of zero tolerance which makes the street parties a well run event.

“I hope the young man is doing okay and he has a VIP ticket waiting for him for the final. All of our team’s thoughts are on him getting better.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-07072018-0596 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.