Teenager jailed for 17 years after murdering man in Peterborough street

A teenager has been jailed for a minimum of 17 years after being convicted of murdering a man in a Peterborough street.

Eighteen-year-old Martyna Ogonowska stabbed Filip Jaskiewicz to death in his car following a night out in the city last year.

Martyna Ogonowska arrives at court

Mr Jaskiewicz (23) died from a single stab wound to the heart on Sunday, October 21 in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground.

Today a jury at Cambridge Crown Court found her guilty of murder and possession of a knife in public.

Ogonowska had denied the charge.

This afternoon she was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison, minus the 121 days she served on bail and on remand.

Mitigating factors in her sentence included the fact her intention was to cause very serious bodily harm and not to kill, it was not pre-meditated, she is of a low intellectual capacity and emotionally naive and there was an element of provocation.

Her age and immaturity were also mitigating factors.

More to follow...

