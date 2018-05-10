Teenager from Stamford hospitalised after fight in town

A teenager from Stamford needed hospital treatment after a fight in the town.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the brawl around the area of Drift Road and Holland Road at around 7pm on Monday, May 7.

A 17-year-old man later received hospital treatment for an injury to his ear. The men involved in the altercation are described as one of a large build, around 5ft 8 and wearing a white t-shirt, and the other being taller, of a skinny build, topless and having a tribal tattoo on his chest. A man with grey hair and a beard was also seen at the scene along with a navy VW Passat.

This is believed to have been an isolated incident but the local neighbourhood policing team are carrying out patrols of the area. Police would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry.

Contact police via email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 393 of May 7 in the subject box or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 393 of 7 May