A teenager has been arrested having been found with a knife following a burglary in Peterborough today.

Police were called to New Road in Woodston follwoing reports of a burglary in progress this morning, Wednesday March 13.

The knife confiscated by police in Peterborough today

A suspect was found in the area and when searched found to be in possession of this knife.

A 19-year-old has been arrested and is in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Police tweeted: "Another knife off our streets thanks to the work of our officers this morning."