Teenager found growing £100,000 of drugs in Peterborough to be deported

A man will be deported after he was found growing £100,000 of cannabis in Peterborough.

Officers conducted a drugs warrant on a property in Eagle Way, Peterborough, on 25 April.

Lazam Peposhi

Lazam Peposhi, 19, was found alone at the address, which contained 197 cannabis plants growing in six rooms.

He tried to escape through the back door but was caught by officers.

He pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug at Cambridge Crown Court today (16 May) and was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders institute. He will then face deportation.

DC Ashley Byrne said: “We will continue to put those involved in the production and supply of drugs in the county before the courts and I hope today’s result will serve as a deterrent to others.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report it online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.