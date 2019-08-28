Teenager chased men down road with knife and threatened neighbours

Have your say

A teenager chased others along a road with a knife and disturbed local people in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Josh Peterson (19) was at his home in Bliss Close, Huntingdon on New Year’s Eve with a group of other men.

Knife crime (stock image)

The men began arguing and the dispute between them spilled out onto the street.

Peterson and the others retreated inside several times but kept coming back outside, disturbing neighbours.

After midnight Peterson went inside his house and returned with a large knife. He was seen to chase the other men up the road brandishing the weapon.

He also verbally threatened one of his neighbours while holding the knife when they confronted him about the noise.

Peterson was arrested and in police interview told officers he could not remember anything because he was drunk.

He claimed he would never carry a knife or chase anyone with a knife, despite counter claims from witnesses.

However, he later admitted charges of possessing a knife in a public place and threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear.

Peterson was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court today (Wednesday) where he was handed an eight-month sentence in a young offenders’ institution, suspended for 24 months.

PC Alistair Coombes, who investigated, said: “There was absolutely no excuse for Peterson’s behaviour that night. Having a knife in public is completely irresponsible and very dangerous and this situation could have been a lot worse.”

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

It is also illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it is a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, e.g. a Swiss Army knife

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife).