Teenager charged with attempted murder of 15-year-old at Peterborough recreation ground

A teenager has been charged with the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed at Fulbridge Road Recreation Ground.

The 17-year-old male will appear in Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, January 4).

Police at Fulbridge Road Recreation Ground

He has also been charged with two counts of theft.

The charges follow the stabbing of the 15-year-old last Thursday (December 28) at around 3.30pm.

The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police and Scenes of Crime Officers were at the recreation ground that evening and a cordon remained in place the following day.

