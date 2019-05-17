Teenager charged and others released after police make three drugs-related arrests in Peterborough

A teenager has been charged and two others released after police made three drugs-related arrests in Peterborough.

Police were called to Field Walk, off Wellington Street, after being alerted by CCTV operators yesterday (Thursday).

Police at the scene

Two 19-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood for questioning.

A police spokesman said today a 17-year-old boy from Peterborough who was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug has been released under investigation.

A 19-year-old man from Peterborough arrested for the same reason has been released with no further action.

A second 19-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession of cannabis and bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Anyone with information about the supply of drugs in Peterborough should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.

