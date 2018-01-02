Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 15-year-old stabbed at Peterborough recreation ground

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old at a Peterborough recreation ground.

The 17-year-old boy is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station while the victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police at Fulbridge Road Recreation Ground the day after a 15-year-old was stabbed

It follows the incident at Fulbridge Road Recreation Ground, New England, on Thursday, December 28 at 3.30pm, which led to police cordoning off the area and Scenes of Crime Officers searching for forensic evidence.

The following day an appeal was made for witnesses to come forward, with officers returning to the Fulbridge Road area in the afternoon to talk to people and try to identify witnesses to the assault.

