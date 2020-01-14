Teenager arrested in Peterborough after drugs found in suspected stolen car

A 17 year old boy has been arrested after being stopped driving a suspected stolen car in Peterborough.

Early this morning (14 January) officers from the Road Policing Unit stopped a car in St Johns Street, Eastgate.

He was arrested last night

The driver failed a roadside drugs test and multiple bags of cannabis were found in the car. Further checks found the car was stolen and the boy had no license or insurance.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, drug driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood station.