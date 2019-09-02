Teenager arrested after man killed in Cambridgeshire collision

A man has died following a collision in Cambridgeshire on Friday (30 August).

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Ely, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with minor injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released under investigation.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit quoting incident 366 of 30 August.