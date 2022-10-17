Teenager arrested after being found with gun at Peterborough home
A 19-year-old has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.
A 19-year-old has been arrested after being found in possession of a firearm at a property in Gladstone Street.
Witnesses told the Peterborough Telegraph that they saw armed police raid the property close to the city centre.
Police then confirmed that a teenager had been arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 1pm this afternoon to reports of a man with a firearm in Gladstone Street. Officers attended an address and arrested a 19-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of possessing a firearm, he has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.”