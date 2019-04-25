Teenage woman facing life sentence after being found guilty of murdering man in Peterborough

A teenage woman is facing a life sentence after being convicted of murdering a man in a Peterborough street.

Eighteen-year-old Martyna Ogonowska stabbed Filip Jaskiewicz to death in his car following a night out in the city last year.

Filip Jaskiewicz

Mr Jaskiewicz (23) died from a single stab wound to the heart on Sunday, October 21 in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground.

Today a jury at Cambridge Crown Court found her guilty of murder and possession of a knife in public.

Ogonowska had denied the charge.

She will be sentenced this afternoon - but faces a mandatory life sentence following the guilty verdict.

Murder at Oakdale Avenue, Stanground

Cambridge Crown Court had heard how the pair had met just a few days before - and on Saturday, October 20 they had gone to The Solstice Bar in Peterborough on a night out with two friends - Zofie Fedakova and Peter Csisco - and Ogonowska’s mother.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, told the court the group met at Ogonowska’s home in Victoria Place, with Mr Jaskiewicz - who was working as a van driver at the time of the incident - bringing a bunch of flowers.

Mr Jackson said Mr Jaskiewicz was attracted to Ogonowska, and had hoped to start a relationship with her.

The group left the house and headed to The Solstice Bar in the city centre.

Police investigate the death at Oakdale Avenue, Stanground

He said Ogonowska’s mum was carrying a blue plastic bag, which the two friends had assumed contained alcohol. The bag was stashed away behind bike sheds near the bar.

The group eventually left at about 2am, with Ogonowska, Mr Jaskiewicz, Mr Csisco and Miss Fedakova heading towards Central Park, where Mr Jaskiewicz had parked his car. Ogonowska had retrieved the bag.

Mr Jackson said: “Mr Jaskiewicz was over the drink drive limit. He was driving nowhere in particular, and at times he was driving rather fast.”

He told the jury at 5.04am, the VW Polo was parked on Oakdale Avenue, with a private security camera picking up the car.

Ogonowska got out of the car, and was followed by Mr Jaskiewicz.

Mr Jackson said; “They had been arguing and the defendant got out of the car. Mr Jaskiewicz followed her, and grabbed her. He then either pushed her over or she fell.”

He told the court Ogonowska then told Mr Jaskiewicz she wanted ‘nothing more to do with him.’

The two friends then got out of the car, and calmed the situation down, with all four then getting back into the car.

Mr Jackson said Ogonowska continued to argue with Mr Jaskiewicz - although he stayed calm, looking at his phone.

He said; “You’ll hear Mr Jaskiewicz was clam. He put a hand towards her. She pushed it away. Suddenly the two friends heard what sounded like a punch. In fact it was the defendant stabbing Mr Jaskiewicz.”

The knife used in the killing

Mr Jackson said the stabbing was ‘purposeful’ and was strong enough to pierce the heart. She then pulled the knife from his chest.

Ogonowska then ran from the scene, followed by her friends - who the court heard did not know she had a knife until they caught up with her. Mr Jackson said she left Mr Jaskiewicz to ‘die alone.’

She ordered a taxi to take her to an ex-boyfriend’s house, where she cleaned the knife. She also contacted her mother by Facebook, saying ‘I f***** him with a knife. The whole knife went into the heart. What should I do?”

She called a taxi to take her to Thorpe Wood Police Station, taking the knife with her. She was arrested.

In interview she said it had been an accident, and she had forgotten she had the knife in her hand when she punched him.

The knife set the murder weapon came from