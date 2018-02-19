Teenage girl sexually assaulted as she waited at Peterborough bus station

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted as she waited at Peterborough bus station.

The assault took place on Monday, January 29 between 7pm and 8pm.

The nineteen-year-old girl was waiting at Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, when she was approached by a man who sat beside her and began touching her leg in a sexual manner.

The man then boarded the same bus as the girl and attempted to sit next to her, prompting her to move away.

Detective Constable Aaz Tourabi said: “This incident was a particularly distressing for the teenage girl.

“She has been forced to endure unwanted sexual contact which is unacceptable. It is vital that we catch the person responsible so he doesn’t do this again.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0056670118 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.