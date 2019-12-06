Teenage drug dealer tried to hide in hedge after spotting police

A drug dealer from Fenland has been sentenced after he ran from officers who were investigating another incident.

Jamie Payne (18) spotted the officers after they had pursued a car to Derwent Close, St Ives, on May 6.

Crown court news

He turned and ran, throwing a black shoulder bag as he went.

The officers gave chase and caught up with Payne who had tried to hide in a hedge.

The black bag was recovered and officers found a large quantity of cash and cannabis, a small amount of cocaine, three MDMA tablets and bank cards with Payne’s name on. While in custody, Payne admitted the drugs were his.

Payne, of Bridge Street, Chatteris, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply.

On Friday, November 29 at Cambridge Crown Court he was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete 200 hours unpaid work and remain on a curfew for six months.

DC Lesley Sonnen said: “Drug dealing can have a devastating impact on a community as it often comes with an array of associated crimes.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/Report or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.