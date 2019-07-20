Teenage county lines drug dealers caught by off-duty police officer on a jog

Two teenage county lines drug dealers have been convicted.

The 18-year-old pair were caught exchanging packages and money by an off-duty police officer in Christ’s Pieces, Cambridge on May 15.

Drugs which were seized

PC Dan Scott was out jogging when he witnessed Fabian Ilo and Ilir Baleci conduct around eight drug deals.

While waiting for his on-duty colleagues to arrive, PC Scott followed the men to East Road and assisted with their arrest.

Ilo was found with £786 in cash, two mobile phones, cannabis and wraps hidden in his underwear.

Baleci was found with Xlass A wraps, some coins and a phone.

At Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) Ilo, of Romford Road, London, who had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order, was sentenced to two years and two months in a young offenders institute.

Baleci, of Fleetwood Road, Slough, who pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, was sentenced to two years suspended for two years. He was also given 200 hours unpaid work.

PC Jamie Williams from the Southern Impact Team said: “We’re working hard to remove dealers like Ilo and Baleci from the streets of Cambridge and the county. We will not tolerate drug dealing and there is nowhere to hide for drug dealers and those who seek to exploit the vulnerabilities of others.”