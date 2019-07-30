Teenage boys arrested after alleged sexual assault

Two teenage boys have been arrested after an alleged sexual assault in the Stukeley Hall park area of Holbeach on July 29 (Monday).

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 8.32pm.

Two boys aged 16 and 13 have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody. There are no outstanding offenders, police said.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Stukeley Hall park between 7pm and 8.30pm on the day and think they may be able to help with the investigation.

You can contact police by calling 101, quoting the reference 475 of July 29, by e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the same reference in the subject box, or through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.