Teenage boy assaulted in Peterborough street

A teenage boy was assaulted as a man tried to steal his bike in Stanground.

The attempted robbery happened in Church Street, Stanground at about 8pm last night (Sunday).

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was on his bicycle and had just come onto South Street at the junction of Whittlesey Road when a man kicked him and stole his bicycle.

The offender made off on the bike and the victim chased after him, however the bike chain later came off and he left the bike behind.

The victim was not injured and recovered his bike.

The offender is described as white, between 5’ 11” and 6’ tall, with a short beard.

Anyone with information is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting CF0054100118 or call 101.