Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after park attack

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a woman was attacked while jogging in a park.

The 17-year-old boy from Huntingdon was arrested yesterday (Tuesday). He has subsequently been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on Sunday, August 18.

The arrest follows an incident in Huntingdon on Friday, July 19.

The victim, who is in her 30s, was jogging through Riverside Park at about 9am when she was grabbed from behind by a man.

She fought back before the man exposed himself and cycled off.

The man was described as Asian with an English accent, in his late teens and wore a ripped white t-shirt, Nike joggers and trainers. He rode a Claud Butler bike.

Detective Inspector Amerjit Singh said: “The victim was left understandably shocked and upset and I would like to applaud her bravery in fighting back.

“I want to identify the man responsible as soon as possible so I would urge anyone with information to not hesitate in coming forward.

“While we are treating this incident very seriously it’s also important to say that attacks of this nature are rare.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the man described in the area should call 101, quoting incident 124 of July 19. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.