Teen who destroyed Market Deeping Model Railway Club exhibition has sentencing delayed as guardian is on holiday

The sentence of a fourth boy who smashed up Market Deeping Model Railway Club’s exhibition causing £30,000 worth of damage was today (Mon) adjourned until later this month.

The 16 year old boy pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at a hearing on 19 August and was due to be sentenced this afternoon at Lincoln Youth Court.

But the sentence was adjourned because the boy’s legal guardian did not attend after telling youth offending team staff that she is currently on holiday.

The court was told that the legal guardian needs to attend the sentencing hearing as the bench wants to impose a compensation order and a referral order similar to orders imposed on three other boys at last month’s hearing.

The 16 year old, who currently lives at a different address to his legal guardian, was excused attendance at today’s hearing because it was known in advance that his guardian would not be present.

Magistrates adjourned the case for sentence at Boston Youth Court on the morning of Tuesday 24 September. A summons was issued for the boy’s legal guardian to attend that hearing.

The earlier hearing was told that the 16 year old was one of four boys who went into the sports hall at the Stamford Welland Academy in the early hours of 18 May after a fire exit door was forced open.

The boys, who had been drinking vodka, planned to play football but found the sports hall had been laid out ready for the model railway club exhibition due to open just hours later.

The boys went on a rampage trashing the displays and smashing hand-built locomotives and lay-outs which had taken years to build.

Police responded after an intruder alarm went off and when officers entered the building the four boys were found hiding in the toilets.

Many of the displays were smashed beyond repair leaving the owners in tears when they discovered the devastation.

The boys, who were having a night out before taking their GCSEs, all apologised in court.

Three of the youths were given a 12 month referral order. They were ordered to pay £500 compensation each to Market Deeping Model Railway Club plus £85 prosecution costs and a £20 victim surcharge. The financial penalties were ordered to be paid by their parents as none of the boys has any income.